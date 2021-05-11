There are some new snacks that'll get you in the Team USA spirit this summer. Nabisco is dropping limited-edition Team USA Oreos and Chips Ahoy! cookies for the upcoming 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, and they're festive treats for fans. These red, white, and blue Team USA Oreos and Chips Ahoy! cookies put a spin on the bites you know and love.

Nabisco unveiled the lineup of themed cookies on Tuesday, May 11. As the official cookie and cracker sponsor of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020, which are set to begin Friday, July 23, the brand is teaming up with gymnast Simone Biles, skateboarder Tom Schaar, and swimmer Melissa Stockwell to launch the "Snack Together. Win Together." campaign. TBH, as long as there are snacks, everyone wins.

The limited-edition products will certainly have you showing off your Team USA pride, and they're perfect for your Olympics viewing parties this summer. If you're a fan of chocolate chip cookies, you'll want to check out the Team USA Chips Ahoy! Cookies, which feature a mix of classic chocolate chips as well as new red, white, and blue-colored candy chips for a patriotic twist. Even if you're chowing down with now sports competition on sight, these colorful cookies were practically made for the 'Gram.

Courtesy of Nabisco

Don't miss out on the Team USA Oreos, which feature an update to OG Oreos with a Team USA emblem embossed on the chocolate wafers. Oh, and there are three layers of creme filling in this bite, thanks to red, white, and blue creme that tastes just like the creme in classic Oreos. One change, though, is the new popping candy layered in the creme for ~extra~ flavor.

Rounding out the lineup of products are Team USA Ritz Original Crackers, which feature the round, buttery bites you know and love in limited-edition red, white, and blue sleeves. It's a simple but festive update.

You'll have to wait until June 14 to stock up on the colorful snacks, but when they launch, you can pick up Nabisco's Team USA products at nationwide retailers. Since they're only available for a limited time, it'll be a good idea to stock up on the bites so that you're set for your Olympic viewing parties all summer long.

When heading to the store to pick up Team USA cookies and crackers, remember to keep in mind the CDC's most updated guidance on mask-wearing and social distancing.