Khloé Kardashian has plenty of room in her Calabasas, California backyard for her daughter, True, to run around and explore. The toddler has acres of grass to roam, an in-ground trampoline to bounce on, and a home all to herself. These photos of True's playhouse will make your jaw drop.

To some, True's playhouse may seem a little over the top, but there's no doubt that the tot gets a lot of use out of it. Kardashian and True are in the playhouse on the daily, and the little girl always appears to be having a blast inside it. Whether she's cooking up a pretend meal or tucking one of her dolls into bed, its truly a place where her imagination can run wild.

While Kardashian hasn't disclosed who True got the playhouse from, it's a good possibility it was a gift from her grandma Kris Jenner. Jenner was the mastermind behind Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi's nearly-identical playhouse, which she gave to her as a Christmas 2019 present. Kylie documented Stormi getting her gift from "Lovey" Kris in a YouTube Vlog posted in December 2019, and reflected on how it was just like the one the makeup mogul had as a child.

1. Kitchen With a View

True's kitchen comes equipped with a perfectly placed window so she can see what's happening outside while she whips up a delicious meal.

2. Room For Her Babies

True's dolls even have gorgeous furniture pieces to rest in as she plays with them next to a picture window.

3. The Outside Details

Stormi's guests are welcomed by a gorgeous door and window planters with real flowers.

4. The Living Room

True's living room boasts a cozy plush couch that is a perfect size for the little girl and all her stuffed animals. It's placed directly in front of a fake fireplace to create adorable ambiance.

5. A Fabulous Loft

Just like her big cousin Stormi, True's playhouse features a private loft that she can escape to anytime she'd like.