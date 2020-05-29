Stormi Webster lives a luxurious life, there's no doubt about that. Whether she's getting into her mom's multi-million dollar makeup line or watching one of her favorite movies on a big screen TV, Stormi's day-to-day life is definitely sweet — and well-documented on her mom's Instagram page. These photos of Stormi's playhouse are so glamorous that even adults will be filled with envy.

Jenner may have been the mastermind behind Stormi's adorable bedroom and the rest of their home decor, but it was momager Kris Jenner who took control of the tot's backyard paradise. Kris surprised Stormi and Kylie with the outdoor play set for Christmas in 2019, and it was all documented in a Vlog posted by Kylie.

Stormi's playhouse is not only epic, but it's also somewhat of a family heirloom. Kris broke down in tears as she presented Stormi with the heartfelt gift and reflected on how Kylie used to have a very similar playhouse when she was a kid.

As they toured the playhouse, Kris revealed that she was able to find the *exact* furniture from Kylie's old playhouse to give to Stormi. How sweet!

Scroll down to take a look at all of the best photos of Stormi's playhouse.

1. A Statement Front Door

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner on YouTube

The front of Stormi's house is adorned with dark shutters and a gold knocker. Kylie noted that her childhood playhouse also boasted the words "Welcome Friends" above the front door.

2. Larger Than Life

As you can see, the fake house is big enough for Kylie, Kris, and Stormi to all fit comfortably in at once.

3. A Kitchen With Personality

Stormi's kitchen and dining area looks like it's ready to host some dinner guests, with an adorable table and fireplace to set the mood.

4. A Picture-Perfect Vanity

Stormi's makeup area is the perfect size for the tot, and has plenty of storage room for her mom's lip kits.

5. A Loft Space

Most adults can only dream of having a private loft space in their home, while Stormi is fully embracing hers.

6. Her Patio

Stormi can access her patio from the inside of her loft, and there is plenty of space for her to do whatever she pleases while hanging out in the Calabasas sun.

Now check out the full family walk-through of Stormi's digs below: