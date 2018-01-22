These Photos Of Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams At The SAG Awards Will Make Your Heart Burst

The SAG Awards were this past Sunday, Jan. 21, and Kristen Bell absolutely slayed as its host. Between her amazing hosting and all of the presenters being women, the show was not one we're going to forget anytime soon. But we all know one of the best parts of award shows are the photos of the afterparties, and these photos of Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams at the SAG Awards afterparty are absolutely heart-melting.

The couple has been together for less than a year but they already seem to be completely obsessed with each other. The pair first met on Twitter, of all places. Hyland was watching an episode of Bachelor In Paradise that Adams was in. She tweeted at him, he tweeted at her, and the rest is history. Though they've remained relatively private about their relationship since it started, they do post a lot of photos together and it's a blessing. We all remember their expert-level Stranger Things couples Halloween costume and the incredible Insta posts that came as a result, but they also post lots of everyday photos with each other, which is more than a lot of Hollywood couples give us. So, bless.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams at the SAG Awards were freaking adorable.

Rachel Murray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I mean, just look at these two!

Rachel Murray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

MY HEART.

Rachel Murray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hyland posted the same photos on her Instagram (along with some pics of her with her Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita, as well as Orange Is The New Black star Lea DeLaria) with the caption, "Sag Award party double date goals. @jessetyler & @justinmikita."

While Modern Family wasn't up for many awards at this year's show, many actors attend the SAG Awards because it mainly focuses on the performances of actors and is one of the few award shows to have categories honoring entire ensembles rather than the individual performers. Sure, it can be argued that a show winning Best Drama or Best Comedy at other award shows makes it a given that the show has the best ensemble, but it's nice to actually recognize those ensembles for their work instead of just being like, "Oh, yeah, of course you guys are good, too!! Your whole show won, see?!" To sum things up, the SAG Awards are great.

Even if it didn't win big at the award shows this year, Modern Family actually just celebrated a huge milestone. It recently aired its 200th episode!

The episode aired on Jan. 10. Hyland and the cast and crew commemorated the huge occasion with a big cake that made an homage to the show's opening sequence. Hyland posted photos of the celebration on her Instagram with a heartwarming caption that read,

To say that I can’t believe that the 200th episode of #modernfamily is airing tonight would be an understatement. I’m the luckiest person on the planet to be able to be a part of such a progressive show that not only has the greatest castmates ever but the greatest crew, the greatest writers, the greatest FANS! Thank you all for following us on this modern journey we call family ❤️ PS. SWIPE TO THE LAST PICTURE. THAT’S HOW I FEEL. I WANT TO BE ED O’NEILL WHEN I GROW UP.

It's hard to believe the show started when Hyland was a literal child. And now, she's all in looOOvvvVVVeeEEEeee.

Seriously, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams look so happy together. Just look at these photos of them together on New Year's Eve.

Hyland also spoke at the Women's March in L.A. this weekend, and Adams was there with her.

Hyland posted a bunch of photos from the march with the caption,

I am so very humbled to have been asked to speak at the #womensmarch yesterday. To stand in solidarity and speak about unity with my fierce sisters and supportive brothers meant the world to me. So proud to stand with all of you and be a part of history. On top of all that I was able to experience this moment with my best friends and family. Yesterday was a special day but it’s not just one day a year people. Fight for what you believe in every day. This is a movement. A revolution. An uprising. We fight for equality and justice. #timesup We WILL be heard. And we WILL make a difference. ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜

TELL 'EM, GIRL. It looks like Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams had a seriously amazing SAG Awards/Women's March weekend!