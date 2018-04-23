On Monday, April 23, the British royal family arrived at St. Mary's Hospital in London to welcome in the newest member of the family. These photos of Prince George and Princess Charlotte arriving to meet their younger brother are making the internet swoon. Earlier in the day,the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton gave birth to her third child, a son.

Kensington Palace tweeted out photos of the two siblings entering the hospital with their father, Prince William. Per the palace, both mother and baby are doing well.

"Prince George and Princess Charlotte have now returned to Kensington Palace," the palace tweeted. "Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank all staff at the hospital for the care and treatment they have received. They would also like to thank everyone for their warm wishes." The Duchess of Cambridge left the hospital later Monday, the palace added, with her husband and their son.

The newborn, whose official title will follow suit with his relatives, will be known as a Prince of Cambridge. The baby weighed 8 lbs 7 oz, according to the palace.

Videos from BBC and the Daily Mail show the two children and their father up to the hospital hand in hand, with Princess Charlotte waving to the cameras in what's become a spotlight-stealing moment.

On Twitter, users had some feelings about the royal family's excursion to the hospital, and nostalgia reigned supreme. (See what I did there?) Needless to say, there was an extraordinary number of crying-face and heart emoji.

Virtual onlookers appeared grateful for the sight of the royal family in all their cuteness. "Thank you for giving us a bit of peace today with this," one user wrote in reply to the palace.

"Thank you William and Kate for letting us see Prince George and Princess Charlotte, a beautiful thing to watch!" wrote another user.

The day might have been all about her new brother, but the royal daughter, in a baby-blue dress and navy sweater, certainly stole the show with this one.

Royal photographer Chris Jackson shared a photo of Princess Charlotte ascending the hospital's steps and waving to the camera. "Such a sweet moment," Jackson wrote in his tweet. I couldn't agree more.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In fact, more people seemed fixated on Charlotte than on the newborn. And it's understandable, given that Charlotte has made royal history as the first princess not to be overtaken in the line of succession by a younger brother.

"Little Princess Charlotte will NOT lose her place in the succession line (4th in line to the throne)," tweeted BBC reporter Victoria Uwonkunda. "It's a first since law came into force in 2015."

In fact, the law ensured that successors wouldn't be overtaken by other relatives in the royal family based on gender. Charlotte, who doesn't lose her place in line to the throne to the new baby, is the first princess the law affects.

"When you know YOU made history the day of your younger brother's birth," wrote one user.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Another user shared a side-by-side photo of the Dutchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte, pointing out the striking resemblance.

But Prince George had his moment, too. A video from the Daily Mail's Rebecca English shows the young George take his father's hand in a heart-melting moment as they exit the car.

At just after 1 p.m. ET, Kensington Palace shared a photo of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge outside St. Mary's hospital holding the newborn in his first public appearance.

Per a tweet by Westminster Abbey's official handle, the newborn will be officially welcomed with a bellringing at the Abbey on Tuesday at 1 p.m. local time.