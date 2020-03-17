St. Patrick's Day is here, and fans are flooding the internet with posts full of shamrocks and leprechauns. To get in the mood for the big day, you'll want to check out the festive posts on Twitter, some of which include the cutest four-legged friends celebrating the day. These photos of pets celebrating St. Patrick's Day 2020 will bring a smile to your face.

In honor of St. Patrick's Day on Tuesday, March 17, fans are sharing snaps of their holiday spirit on social media. Since the holiday falls during the coronavirus outbreak — and people are encouraged to stay home and practice social distancing — there won't be streets filled with revelers. But that doesn't mean you can't get your fill of a little St. Patrick's Day magic, thanks to these festive pups, kitties, horses, and even piglets.

Some people are dressing up their adorable pets as leprechauns, complete with shamrock bow ties and green top hats. Even if you weren't able to pick up a sweet holiday 'fit for your fur baby, you can take in all the shamrock-filled cuteness happening on Twitter to mark the occasion. Take a look at some of the cutest online celebrations pet owners are sharing:

This horse, Smoothie, even has a special leprechaun hat that fits over his ears.

This cat is looking fly in a shamrock bowtie.

With a four leaf clover in his mouth, this pup looks cheerful as ever.

It looks like this pup wasn't a fan of his leprechaun hat.

In addition to pets getting the St. Patrick's Day treatment, Ireland's Global Greening Initiative is going on, which means hundreds of sites in over 50 countries are being lit up in green to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Popular landmarks that will be lit up include the London Eye, the 'Welcome' sign in Las Vegas, City Hall in Bangkok, the Palace Bridge in St. Petersburg, and more. Just because you can't get out to see them yourself this year doesn't mean you have to go without altogether:

There are also plenty of snaps capturing the beauty of Ireland:

Even though you can't go out to celebrate this year, you can share your own holiday-themed pictures on social media with Instagram's filters for St. Patrick's Day. There are plenty of special AR effects you can choose from that will add everything from green shamrock to leprechaun hats to your Stories. It might not be as cute as a kitty in a green bowtie, but it'll come pretty close.

