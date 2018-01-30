While the New England Patriots’ Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen may be the most famous couple heading to Minneapolis this weekend for Super Bowl LII, there may actually be an even more incredible love story on the opposite side of the field. I’m talking about Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles and his wife Tori Moore. If you aren't familiar with them, well, that is by design. Photos of Nick Foles and his wife can be awfully hard to come by. The two are pretty private, and their social media presence is practically nonexistent, but we got a sneak peek at their partnership when the two celebrated with an amazing kiss on the field after Foles lead his team to victory over the Vikings and into this year's Super Bowl. And now, I am totally obsessed.

First, a little backstory on the couple. They met while both were attending the University of Arizona. For Nick, it was love at first sight. “She was the first person I actually ever saw at the University of Arizona," he told the Press of Atlantic City. "I was going to my [football] physical. I remember walking down the stairs and thinking, 'Wow, this might be the most gorgeous person I’ve ever seen.'" But despite his instant attraction, they didn't actually begin dating until after graduation, when Moore moved to Oregon and took a job in digital marketing at Nike.com. Her career at Nike was cut short when she was diagnosed with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) and, later, Lyme Disease. However, the couple's love connection remained strong throughout, and they married in 2014. This summer, they welcomed their first child, a girl named Lily James. So, in other words, they are totally #RelationshipGoals.

To learn more about this camera-shy duo, Elite Daily reached out to body language expert Patti Wood, author of Snap: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, and Charisma, for her expert insights. Here's what Wood sees in these photos of Nick and Tori.

1. When They Kiss, It's Like There’s No One Else In The World

Al Bello/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

When looking at this image, Wood is immediately drawn, not to the kiss as you might expect, but to how they are holding each other. "I like how she has her arm up and around him,” says Wood. “I like how he has [his] hand up around her hair and neck. It's very tender, it's not groping tightly, and they’re just in the moment kissing. It's just like there's nobody else there, which is really great.”

2. Nick Is Proud To Be With Tori

Al Bello/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

What stands out to Wood in this image is how tender Nick is with Tori. "You can see [this] in the other arm, which he’s wrapping up around her… the gentleness of his hand laying down, like it's been there many, many times and is just really comfortable,“ she says. Wood also thinks that Nick appears to be really proud to be seen with Tori. "I love his smile. He’s showing the front teeth smile, which means really happy and really joyous,” she says. “He’s proud that he’s with her because the way he’s looking at her [says], 'She’s my girl, this is my girl. Everybody look who I have.'"

3. They Share A Deep Connection

Al Bello/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

One of the biggest signs for Wood that a couple is connected and on the same page is if they match and mirror each others’ movements and expressions, and she points out that Tori and Nick are exhibiting that phenomenon in the photo above. “If you look at their lips and their teeth, they are matching, and if you look at the cheek forms, they are matching and mirroring there, too,” she explains. This shows they are in sync and smile together often.

Overall, Wood sees a couple who is really lose with one another and are excited to be celebrating a moment together. “They obviously have a connection, and there's an indication that they've been close for a while — its not brand new,” she says. So sweet.

No matter who wins the game this weekend, I think we can all agree that we are rooting for Nick and Tori to go the distance.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!