Oh hi, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner! There you are! These fiancés have been playing it coy with the press and only just stepped out for their first red carpet appearance together after getting engaged in October 2017. The big moment came during Paris Fashion Week at the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2019 show at the Louvre Museum on Tuesday, Oct. 2. No telling why the couple chose this to be their big moment, but the photos of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's red carpet debut feels like a relief anyway.

I mean, you guysss! You look great!

It's a bit of an anomaly that it took Turner and Jonas so long to make an official appearance together, especially because they've popped up on each other's social media feeds plenty of times. Of course, Joe Jonas's brother Nick has been hogging most of the celeb-romance limelight as of late thanks to his more recent engagement to actress Priyanka Chopra. Still, fans haven't forgotten Joe has impending nuptials, too. In fact, die-hard fans are almost certainly developing wedding theories as we speak.

Maybe Joe and Sophie will get married in Paris? Maybe her dress will be designed by Louis Vuitton? What does the red carpet debut mean?!

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Whether their appearance gives fans clues into their wedding or not, they totally rocked the camera. Turner sported a black sparkly crop top and a metallic mini skirt to go with it. She also slid into killer thigh-high boots with gold accent soles and finished off her look with a bucket purse and simple glam.

Jonas matched her color pallet in a grey suit and black LV faux turtleneck, but stuck with silver metallics. His sneakers appear to say "Louis" on them.

So fab.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Both Turner and Jonas shared the same snuggly photo taken inside a red-lit dining hall. In the image, Jonas is nuzzling his face into Sophie's hair and she's smiling. Jonas also added a second photo of both he and Sophie looking right at the camera. He captioned his series with a heart and French flag and Sophie wrote, "With my love in Paris."

Turner also made an appearance on Jonas's Instagram Story when he panned his camera her way. Originally, he was filming the outside of the Louvre and what looks like it could have been a line area for guests waiting to get into the show. In his story, he whispers "hey!" to Sophie who whispers "hi!" back.

It's not clear if they are the only two people outside of the museum, but you can hear music playing in the distance.

Instagram/Joe Jonas

Instagram/Joe Jonas

My favorite Sophie/Joe Instagram post is obviously their engagement announcement which was as sweet as their relationship. Jonas posted a picture of the stunning ring he presented Turner with (a giant double-banded pear diamond) with the caption, "She said yes." That was just about a full year ago on Oct. 15, 2017.

Maybe the next "carpet" we'll see them walk down will be white... and more of an aisle... and like, in a church or something.

We'll see.