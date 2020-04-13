Nowadays, you can find any type of content on YouTube. From skits and parodies, to docuseries and vlogs, the platform allows its creators to be as experimental as possible. Vlogs are one of the most popular types of videos, since it gives an inside look into the exciting lifestyles of fans' favorite stars. While some creators prefer to focus on the over-the-top moments in their lives, like outrageous pranks, Emma Chamberlain's vlogs keep it real. Chamberlain's YouTube success has allowed her to move out to Los Angeles on her own, and these photos of Emma Chamberlain's apartment show how far she's come since her early YouTube days.

When Chamberlain was just starting out on YouTube in June 2017, she was just trying to find her place on the platform. But just a month after uploading her first video, she found success with her "We All Owe The Dollar Store An Apology" video about how awesome dollar stores really are. It really showcased Chamberlain's relatable and funny sense of humor, and ever since then, she's only continued to win over more fans' hearts.

Although she's only eighteen years old, Chamberlain has already had several apartments. Rumor has it Chamberlain bought her first house at the end of March, but she hasn't shown it off in her vlogs just yet. If you're wondering what Chamberlain's most recent apartment featured in her videos looks like, take a look at the photos below.

1. An Overview

YOUTUBE

Chamberlain's modern apartment has a minimalist style. It has a dark gray monochromatic color scheme with only a handful of decorations to make the apartment pop.

2. The Kitchen

YOUTUBE

Chamberlain's cooking space is super polished and spacious, which allows the star plenty of room to make her Chamberlain Coffee magic happen.

3. The Living Room

YOUTUBE

To go along with Chamberlain's modern apartment vibe, the star has cool decor, like a wooden bulletin board for all her Polaroids, a floor-length mirror, and paintings created by her father, who is an artist.

4. The Bathroom

YOUTUBE

Chamberlain added a bit of flair to her bathroom by having all her supplies be pastel green. It appears Chamberlain also has a shower with glass doors, which only makes her bathroom look that much more chic and spacious.

5. The Bedroom

YOUTUBE

Chamberlain really needs to be my interior designer, because her bedroom is a dream. It's super neat and tidy and includes blue and orange accents that give the room a contemporary feel. Simple decorations like the world map on the wall and the small plant on the floor are a nice touch.

6. The Closets

YOUTUBE

YouTube

Chamberlain's walk-in closets are packed from floor to ceiling with various clothing items and accessories. She utilizes simple baskets and shelves to keep everything organized.

7. The View

YOUTUBE

Whenever Chamberlain feels like getting some fresh air, she can just step outside to her balcony, where she can see a perfect view of Los Angeles.

All in all, Chamberlain's apartment is so aesthetically pleasing and is the ultimate, modest influencer home. If her apartment looks this amazing, I can't wait to see what her rumored new house looks like.