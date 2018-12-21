I know nobody asked me, but I'm going to be honest with you anyway: When it comes to favorite Hollywood families, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and their two little kiddies — Luna and Miles — definitely outsell all other famous broods, if you ask me. Let me explain. While the Kardashians have me sitting on the edge of my seat to read about the latest addition to their family (be it a new boyfriend or a new baby) and the British royals have me endlessly intrigued by their rumored behind-the-scenes drama, the Legend/Teigen household is a breath of fresh air. You can always count on playful trolling sessions between Chrissy and John and they provide the world with so much wholesome family fun when it comes to Lunes and Miles. For example, these photos of Chrissy Teigen and Luna's Disney princess party will fill you with so much joy.

Over the past few days, Teigen has really been bonding with her firstborn, Luna (who's 2 year's old now, if you can believe it). It all began on Dec. 17, when Teigen clued us in on her most recent parenting struggle: getting Luna to eat.

"I always came from the mindset of 'eat what we serve or go to bed hungry' but I'm officially owned by my toddler, struggling to make a *dinner* luna likes aside from spaghetti and fish sticks.... any ideas welcome!!," Teigen tweeted.

Her solution: creating an intricate menu of food for Luna to choose from. "I'm spending my days making a menu, cooking and plating every meal and taking pics so my DARLING ANGEL will eat something WHO HAVE I BECOME...I just love projects," she shared about her special project. And let me tell you, this menu is adorable. Check it out:

My favorite menu item is ham and cheese "Lunables," for sure. And at just $3 a plate? It's a steal. "I feel like if she pays she will eat it (fake money!)," Teigen explained to a fan about the food's price point.

The next day, on Dec. 18, Teigen woke up super early in the morning to give little Luna a swimming lesson. When you see Luna in her little purple and pink floral one-piece, you are literally going to coo from all the cuteness.

Then, on Dec. 19, Teigen shared the single most adorable photo of Luna dressed in Elmo pajamas and unicorn slippers for school PJ day:

And that brings us to the night of Dec. 20, when Teigen went the distance for her baby: by dressing up as a Disney princess to watch Aladdin.

"the things we do," Teigen captioned a photo of herself on the couch in her Jasmine costume.

Later, she shared a photo with Luna, revealing she was decked out in a Rapunzel costume for the Disney movie night festivities.

Teigen's only complaint: iTunes slacking in the Disney movie department. "all this and u can’t even buy Aladdin on iTunes," Teigen captioned the adorable snap.

Clearly, she was able to get her hands on the movie, though. And thank goodness, because now that I've seen these adorable pictures, I don't think I can live a world where they don't exist.