There's nothing like hanging out with your pals to escape the drama, especially if you're a celebrity. Amid his split with wife Jenna Dewan, Channing Tatum hung out with a 'Bachelor' star. These photos of Channing Tatum and Arie Luyendyk Jr. spending some time together on the race track might be just what the actor needs to get his mind off everything.

On April 22, Tatum took to Instagram to share a few photos of him enjoying his time during the Honda Indy Grand Prix at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama. This is Tatum's first public appearance after announcing on April 12 that he and wife Jenna Dewan were calling it quits after nine years of marriage. Tatum may have been serving as the grand marshal of the event, but he wasn't the only familiar face there. Former Bachelor and professional race car driver, Arie Luyendyk Jr., also attended the shindig.

Tatum wrote on Instagram,

Crazy fast couple laps in the rain!! Thanks @ariejr! And what an incredibly beautiful track Mr. Barber. Can’t wait to come back here and rip some hot laps.

Luyendyk also took to social media to share a totally bromantic photo of him and Tatum at the Grand Prix. Even though the two apparently only met that day, it looks like a lifetime friendship might have been born.

On April 2, everyone's hearts broke when Tatum and Dewan announced that they were separating. The two took to social media to share the announcement, but still assured the public that they remained "best friends."

They wrote,

We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.

Tatum and Dewan may still be close, but that's certainly not the case with Luyendyk and his former flame. For those who aren't up to date with all the drama that is The Bachelor, let me fill you in, because it's juicy. In the season finale, Luyendyk chose Becca Kufrin to propose to, and the two were seemingly happily engaged. However, just months after he proposed, he ended up breaking off him and Kufrin's engagement because he still had feelings for runner up Lauren Burnham. During the "After The Final Rose" episode, Luyendyk proposed to Burnham, and she accepted. Since then, the two are happily engaged and reportedly are planning their wedding.

Even though the entirety of Bachelor Nation may not be the biggest fans of Luyendyk, it didn't stop him from giving his fiancé a sweet shoutout alongside Tatum.

Nice to see he's "trying to be a good fiancé" this time around. Since, you know, the first time didn't work out so well.

Tatum's isn't the only one stepping out in public even amid media attention. On April 20, Dewan made her first public appearance post-announcement when she attended St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s fifth annual Hope and Heritage gala. Dewan received St. Jude's 2018 research award and took to Instagram to share the exciting honor.

Breakups are never easy, especially in the public spotlight. It's nice to see that these two are out living their lives even amid their split.

May this Fast & Furious bromance never end.