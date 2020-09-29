BTS' week-long residency on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon started out with a bang. Not only did they perform their latest single, "Dynamite," but they also surprised fans by bringing back "IDOL." Based on ARMYs' tweets after watching the episode, these photos of BTS' Jungkook performing with his hair in a bun were the highlight of the night.

BTS' Tonight Show appearance on Monday, Sept. 28, marked their third time being on the show. After making their Fallon debut with "IDOL" in 2018, the group returned in February 2020 to perform their Map of the Soul: 7 single, "ON," at New York City's Grand Central Terminal. Every time they come back on the show, ARMYs are blown away at how unique their stages are, so when they heard BTS was going to appear on the show for a whole week, they were beside themselves with excitement. Fallon's teaser for BTS Week only made them even more excited to see what the group had in store.

"We love having BTS on the show," Fallon said in a press release. "These guys are incredible, and you just know they’re going to go above and beyond to make their performance unforgettable. Last time we had them on we took over Grand Central Terminal, so we had our work cut out for us to top that."

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

He was totally right because BTS' "IDOL" stage was so unexpected. Fans couldn't believe they kicked off BTS Week with a throwback. Just like their previous performances of the song, the group wore modernized hanbok (a traditional Korean garment) to highlight their culture. This time, they took things up a notch by having Korea's royal Gyeongbok Palace as a backdrop. Of course, ARMYs thought it was totally iconic, but their favorite detail had to be Jungkook wearing his hair in a bun. While Jungkook had been rocking the style on social media for a while, it was the first time he wore it during an official performance, and ARMYs are digging it.

One more thing fans totally loved: Jungkook's deep, v-neck shirt that exposed his bare upper chest. ARMYs are stressed, OK?

YOUTUBE

Take a look at fans' reactions to Jungkook below.

You can also watch BTS perform "IDOL" below.

Fans can't wait to see what songs BTS performs the rest of the week.