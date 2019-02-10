These Photos Of BTS At The Grammys Will Quite Literally Change Your Life

BTS has, once again, made music history, y'all! After becoming the first (and second) K-Pop group to chart a No. 1 album on the Billboard Hot 100, they just notched another first in their belt of accomplishments. On Sunday, Feb. 10, BTS became the first K-Pop act to attend and present at the Grammys, and the entire music world is shooketh. Just wait until you see all the photos of BTS at the 2019 Grammys and you'll understand exactly what I'm talking about.

But first, let's just talk about BTS' power, y'all. I mean, the fact that BTS — a pop boy band — not only scored an invite, but also the opportunity to present an award on the Grammys stage, despite not being nominated for an award, is HUGE. I know what you're thinking: What do you mean they aren't nominated for an award? Well, while the boys' album Love Yourself: Tear was nominated for Best Recording Package, that nomination technically belongs to the package's designer, HuskyFox, not the boys (not that that takes away from what a huge deal the nomination is at all). Not to mention, the award isn't even presented during the main ceremony (HuskyFox sadly lost to Willo Perron for St. Vincent's Masseducation in the premiere ceremony). But, just to be clear, the boys are not nominated for an award.

Still, that didn't stop the Grammys from inviting the boys to the show, tapping them to present an award, and seating them smack-dab in the middle of some of America's biggest musical stars.

No, seriously. The Recording Academy gave some lucky press members a sneak peek of the Grammys seating chart (which is decided largely based on the star-status of artists and making sure they're in camera range), and BTS isn't tucked in some corner way out of sight with the "smaller" artists. Nope, they were placed in the second and third row, quite literally rubbing shoulders with Camila Cabello, Miley Cyrus, Anna Kendrick, Kelsea Ballerini, Dolly Parton, and Chris Stapleton. Totally chill.

Not even One Direction ever scored such coveted seats! So, don't get it twisted: nominated or not, BTS have established themselves as majorly respected players on the U.S. music scene, and that's just facts.

So, let's just say the photos of BTS at the Grammys do not disappoint, especially considering everyone on Earth is dying for a photo with them, including other famous celebrities.

So, without further ado, let's get to the glorious photos from BTS' Grammys debut.

All the guys look absolutely amazing (as always!) and they even told Ryan Seacrest during E!'s red carpet coverage that attending the Grammys was a "dream come true." Well, it was definitely a dream come true for all their fans to finally see them get the recognition they deserve, especially by such a well-respected institution like The Recording Academy. Hopefully, this is just the first of many Grammys appearances to come!