These Partial Solar Eclipse Rituals Will Transform And Replenish Your Spirit

There's no doubt that this summer has been a season of spiritual metamorphosis. An unmistakable evolution is taking place within, and we're all opening up to something groundbreaking. With a partial solar eclipse in Cancer and a total lunar eclipse in Aquarius trailing behind us, it's clear that we, as a collective, have overcome a major a turning point. Now, we're gliding back down to Earth, and the final resolution in this cycle of cosmic transformation is the partial solar eclipse in Leo slated to cast a shadow across our sky on August 11, 2018. While this alone is enough to set you on the right foot towards happiness and success, these partial solar eclipse rituals will help you ask the universe for whatever it is that you want.

Are there things in your life that you're ready to let go of? Do you wish to achieve a dream you've long left on the back-burner? Under the dark gaze of the partial solar eclipse, there's no better time to trust your heart. While most of the world will be unable to see it in the flesh, the partial solar eclipse begins at 4:02:08 a.m. EST and ends at 7:30 a.m. EST, according to TimeAndDate. If you're able to perform your ritual during this timeframe, I recommend that you do. If not, then do not worry. Your ritual will still be just as meaningful. Make sure to sage and cleanse the energy in your space, clear your head with some meditation or deep breathing, and approach your ritual with an open mind.

A Ritual To Intensify Self-Love

Do you want to become a more confident person? Do you want to feel safe in your skin and in love with who you are? This ritual to intensity self-love will make your heart blossom. You'll need:

1 Pink candle

1 Shard of rose quartz

A pen and paper

Begin the ritual by lighting your candle. Hold on to your rose quartz in one hand (or leave it in your lap). With the other, begin writing down all the many things about yourself that you love. If you can't think of anything, write down the things you want to believe about yourself in the present tense. For example, you'd write down: "I'm an amazing and loyal friend." Don't think too hard about this. Let the words flow freely. Whenever you're ready, hold your rose quartz close to your heart and repeat:

My fire burns so bright

that it is the only thing I see.

Even in darkness, my fire

lights the way.

Say this with immense magnitude, meaning every single word. Keep your list with you always incase you ever need a reminder of how awesome you are. Keep your rose quartz with you whenever you need to feel loved. The ritual is complete once the candle has burned all the way through.

A Ritual To Make Your Wish Come True

Do you have a dream? Who am I kidding, we all have dreams. If you'd like to make your dream come true in this next phase of life, then this ritual is for you. You'll need:

1 White candle

An object to represent your wish

A pen and paper

An envelope

Light your candle to commence the ritual. Take the object that represents your wish (For example: If you want to fall in love, make the object a rose. If you want to become wealthy and successful, make it coins or dollar bills) and place it before you as you begin writing down your dream in the present tense, as though it has already come true. Be as specific, yet succinct, as you can. If you want to become a successful artist, you would write: "I am a wealthy, accomplished, and prolific painter." Allow the candle to burn all the way through. Take time to envision what the manifestation of your wish looks like. Enjoy the daydream.

Keep the object in a safe place. Whenever you're ready, place the paper in the envelope then drop it in the mail box. Address it to the universe or whatever divine power you're working with. Know in your heart that your message will be received.

A Ritual To Find The Answer To Your Question

Are you feeling confused? Are you not sure what it is that you want? If you don't want to aimlessly embark on this next chapter in your life, you may have a few questions that need answering. To find out, you'll need:

1 Blue candle

A pen and paper

1 Shard of lapis lazuli or amethyst

Light your blue candle to begin. Hold onto your crystal or leave it in your lap. Begin writing down what your question is. Keep it as simple as possible. Then, attempt to answer it yourself. Allow a stream of consciousness to flow through your hand as you write down whatever comes to mind. It may seem like nonsense and gibberish. However, you must trust that through you, the universe is speaking. After the whole page is filled (unless you would like to continue writing), fold the paper up and place the crystal on top of it. Repeat the words:

I contain infinite wisdom and divine knowledge.

The answers that I seek are found within me.

Allow these statements to resonate deeply, until you believe it in your core. Keep the paper and your crystal in a safe place to remind you of this ritual. Allow the candle to burn all the way through. During the following days, weeks, and months, keep a look out for answers from the universe. These can take the form of signs, insight, and experiences. In due time, you will realize all that you need to know.