In the aftermath of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's explosive interview with Oprah on Sunday, March 7 — and all the bombshells that were dropped about race, mental health, and the British monarchy — the notoriously empathetic talk show host's over-the-top facial expressions are taking the spotlight. While Oprah's many looks of disbelief and shock were well-warranted reactions to some of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's more surprising revelations, the internet quickly took the all-star interviewer's reactions out of context in some more lighthearted memes. Days after it aired, Oprah reaction memes after Meghan and Harry's interview are still trending as people realize her facial expressions are perfect for so many different situations.

While there were plenty of jaw-dropping moments during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview, one of Oprah's most powerful reactions was after the former Suits star revealed there were "concerns and conversations about how dark [her son Archie's] skin might be." In response, Oprah dropped her mouth in shock, and she paused before simply saying, "What?" and putting up her hands. (Kensington Palace did not respond to Elite Daily's previous request for comment on Meghan and Harry's claims.)

It was a memorable moment, and Twitter user @hinadura shared screenshots of Oprah's reactions on March 7, writing, "please know [I’m] going to run this image into the ground, it’s perfect for everything lol." While there are still questions to be answered about the claim, social media users quickly used the images in memes about everything but the interview — from hearing a shocking story from a new friend to pushing back on someone trying to initiate another Zoom call. Unsurprisingly, the results are comedic gold.

Another version of the meme imagined Oprah giving her "stop it" reaction to some more lighthearted revelations from Prince Harry and Markle, such as a play-by-play of the pivotal scene in the Titanic and Markle finding out about Mr. Bean, a British sitcom character portrayed by Rowan Atkinson.

These are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to all the Oprah memes that are circulating on social media, so map out a few hours to browse all the LOL-worthy creations out there and, if you're feeling inspired, download one of the templates and create your own. Only time will tell whether this Oprah offering is the meme of 2021, but it's pretty perfect for illustrating a number of uncomfortable situations.