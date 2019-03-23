If you know me at all, you are probably somewhat aware of the fact that I'm a big proponent of drinking water. I shlep a water bottle with me almost everywhere I go, constantly refilling it, and chug-chug-chugging my way through the day. However, even a water enthusiast like myself can find drinking water all on its own — well — a little boring sometimes. And if you're in the need for a little hydration inspiration, these new Smartwater Sparkling flavors include three refreshing options that will totally keep you motivated.

Smartwater has been a fan favorite in the realm of bottled waters (up there with Evian and Poland Spring, obviously) for the last several years. And now the brand is totally upping the ante by releasing its first three sparkling flavors (uh, yum!) and although I haven't yet tried them, I can already tell I'm gonna be hooked.

According to the brand, each new sparkling flavor is exotic. They seem somewhat reminiscent of a warm tropical vacation, and in reality, there's nothing I'm looking forward to more than tanning on my roof, kicking back, and relaxing with one of these babies this summer. So if that sounds like your kind of party, make sure to check out the deets surrounding the flavor lineup below.

First in the lineup is the sparkling Strawberry Blood Orange flavor, and honestly, I can't wait to start my day with one of these babies. It's packed with antioxidants and tasty fruit flavors, and seriously, it sounds like heaven.

Courtesy Of Smartwater

Next up is sparkling Fuji Apple Pear. With hints of green apple and notes of sweet pear, it'll totally fulfill that sweet-and-sour taste everybody craves. With a handful of almonds or a little chocolate, this sounds truly magnificent.

Courtesy Of Smartwater

Last on the list is the sparkling Raspberry Rose. With floral notes and bursting tart raspberry flavors, it would taste great alongside some fruit and cheese (and maybe even in a glass of wine... spritzers anybody?).

Courtesy Of Smartwater

If Smartwater's glorious new sparkling flavors sound appealing to you in any way, shape, or form, you're in luck. Each and every one of these babies is available for purchase as of March 19 at regional grocers, according to the brand. You'll also be able to find them at select stores throughout Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and San Francisco. The best part of all, however, is the fact that they won't cost you an arm and a leg. That's right — at $2.29 per bottle, it's safe to say I'll be chugging these on the regular with no guilt at all.

I'm a sucker for flavored water, and Smartwater's new selection looks pretty delicious. TBH, that Fuji Apple Pear has my name on it. And if you end up trying all of these, you might be looking to branch out even more. If that's the case, make sure to check out Bubly's new flavor selection — their summery classics are pretty delicious as well, if you ask me. Anyway, cheers and happy hydration to each and every one of you!