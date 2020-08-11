Being born into the royal family, Prince Harry and Prince William have been making headlines since birth. The world watched in awe as the two boys became men and started families of their own, but not all of the news about them over the years has been positive. After Prince Harry married Duchess Meghan in May 2018, it seemed the brothers began to drift apart. While no one truly knows the whole story, these new details about Harry and William's relationship from Finding Freedom will give fans some insight.

Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s royal biography was released on Aug. 11, just seven months after Harry and William denied rumors of bullying. The gossip began after Harry and Meghan announced their decision to step back as senior royals, with some saying they were forced to do so because of William's behavior toward the former Suits star.

"Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge," spokespeople for Harry and William said in a statement. "For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful."

Prior to their joint statement, Harry spoke out about his relationship with William during an ITV documentary in October 2019, and now fans are learning more about their unique dynamic thanks to Scobie and Durand. For starters, the book claims the tension between Harry and William doesn't stem from Harry's relationship with Meghan, but rather from arguments over money. Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Harry and William regarding the claims in Finding Freedom, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“While Charles may be a father to Harry, he’s also their boss, and that makes their relationship complex for a number of reasons,” a source shares in Finding Freedom. “Where you are born in this family dictates your position of power, and because of that, Harry has always come second to his brother, especially when it comes to funding."

According to the book, Harry didn't always have the funding to take on every project wanted to. "There were times in the past when Harry wanted to take on bigger projects and do more work, but he couldn’t get the money to support it. William was always the priority. A lot of their quarrels have been over budgets," the source said.

But that doesn't necessarily mean William's reaction to Meghan and Harry's romance helped the issue. According to Finding Freedom, William suggested Harry's romance with Meghan was rushed, and that did nothing to ease the tension between them.

“Don’t feel like you need to rush this,” William reportedly told Harry. “Take as much time as you need to get to know this girl.”

“Harry was pissed off,” a source said in the book. “Pissed off that his brother would ask such a thing. Some felt it was an overreaction. But then this totally sums them up as people -- William the calm and rational one, and Harry who can’t help but take things far too personally.”

As Durand says in the book, the rift between the brothers began in 2016, but there is a silver lining to their feud. One source in Finding Freedom said the brothers are working towards mending their relationship.