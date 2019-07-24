There's nothing better than sipping on a cold cocktail in the midst of summer. I, for one, prefer a flavored margarita on the rocks with a salted rim, but any tequila-infused drink will usually do the trick. If you agree, then you're probably stoked about National Tequila Day. The boozy holiday — which falls on Wednesday, July 24 — takes happy hour to the next level. In fact, all of the National Tequila Day 2019 deals on July 24 offer delicious margaritas on the cheap. If you're thirsty for a boozy beverage, clear you schedule for the night and call a designated driver.

First things first, though: In order to partake in the National Tequila Day deals, you'll have to be at least 21 years old (because that's the law in the United States, y'all). If you're old enough to order a boozy beverage, then you'll be able to visit your fave restaurants that are offering the specials. What kind of specials are on the horizon, you ask? Well, there's everything from discounted margaritas to delicious queso deals. I mean, what's a margarita without a side of queso, am I right?

OK, let's get into the discounts so you can plan your National Tequila Day accordingly.

1. On The Border On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is offering tons of specials for National Tequila Day. According to the restaurant's press release, it's offering $1 Meltdowns, $2 cups of queso, $3 Cuervo shots, and $4 Cuervo Ritas all day on July 24. With that being said, you'll be able to enjoy a boozy beverage and a side of chips for well under $10.

3. Chuy's Chuy's is also serving up the National Tequila Day deals. According to the restaurant's website, the company is offering a $1 discount on its Frozen Patron Pineapple Rita, $1 Floaters (aka extra tequila in your marg), and $5 queso apps.

4. Abuelo's Those of you who live near an Abuelo's location can also partake in the National Tequila Day specials. According to an email from Abuelo's to Elite Daily, the restaurant is offering its Premium Margartias for $6.95 on July 24. Some of those margs include the Hand Shaken Margarita, the Watermelon Margarita, the Coco Pina Rita, and more.

5. Logan's Roadhouse Logan's Roadhouse is also pouring the booze and celebrating the tequila-inspired holiday with $2 House Margaritas, according to a tweet by the restaurant. However, per the tweet, the special isn't being offered in South Carolina, North Carolina, California, Alabama, or Augusta, Georgia — so plan accordingly.