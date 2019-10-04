For all the taco fans out there, it makes me so happy to let you know Oct. 4, 2019 is National Taco Day. I can't tell you how excited I am about a day that is entirely devoted to one of my fave foods. And what does National Taco Day mean for you? Well, it means you can score some awesome National Taco Day 2019 deals, so you'll probably want to plan out your meals to make sure you can score all the cheap bites.

You'll probably be interested to know what places in the United States have been deemed as having the best tacos. If you ask me, it's all a bit subjective — and we all have our own individual faves. For example, my fave is a fish taco, but I've met plenty of people who refuse to try them. According to National Taco Day data courtesy of Postmates, though, the three types of tacos ordered most in the United States are "steak tacos, chicken tacos, and tacos with Doritos in them." But don't fret Texas, your beloved Breakfast tacos made it No. 4 on that list. Postmates also provided data for the top five cities that ordered the most tacos with their app, and not surprisingly, those were Los Angeles, Phoenix, Miami, Orange County, and Las Vegas.

Other fun taco facts? Well, even though Americans are known to 'Gram their #tacotuesday, taco data courtesy of Grubhub seems to imply that Taco Tuesday is actually not the day people order the most tacos. In fact, they listed Saturday as the day of the week when tacos are ordered most. Ironically, Tuesday doesn't even make the top three days, as the other two days tacos are most popular are Sunday and Friday. Sorry, Taco Tuesday.

And remember those top five cities full of taco-loving people? Well, the weird thing is, Grubhub's Top Five States that order the most tacos are not what you'd expect. Apparently Idaho takes the number one spot, while Louisiana, Kentucky, Nebraska, and Minnesota follow. You go, Midwest, you go.

Facts are fun, but let's get to some of the best National Taco Day 2019 deals so you can plan out your Oct. 4 bites.

Taco Bell's $5 Box

Taco Bell is participating in National Day Day for a second year. Stop by a Taco Bell near you on Oct. 4 to get a National Taco Day $5 Gift Set that features two Crunchy Tacos and two Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos, according to a Taco Bell press release sent to Elite Daily. You can also send this gift to a friend or loved one who lives far away via the digital gift cards on Taco Bell's website. Taco Bell even created a funny animated video called "Glen and the Magic Taco" for the celebration, so press play and enjoy those discounted tacos.

Del Taco's BOGO deal

Del Taco is offering two deals for National Taco Day on Oct. 4, per an email from Del Taco to Elite Daily. Both offers are available with The Del App, which you can download with the App Store or Google Play. You must present your coupon to get the deal, so I'd get the app ASAP if I were you.

First, you can score The Del taco for free with any other purchase. The second deal is for The Beyond Taco or The Beyond Avocado Taco, which you can also get free with any other purchase.

QDOBA's Rewards Deal For National Taco Day

Nationwide restaurant chain QDOBA is bringing a special deal for Oct. 4. If you are a QDOBA rewards member, you will get twice the rewards points on this celebrated day, per an email from the brand to Elite Daily. Taco-bout nice. The rewards system is free to join, so you may wanna join now so you can benefit on National Taco Day. You can save up points to redeem for more food or beverages at QDOBA, so why wouldn't you join?

Chicas Tacos Is Having A National Taco Day Celebration

If you're in Los Angeles on Oct. 4, you may want to stop by Chicas Tacos. They're having an event all day, from 11:00 AM through 1:30 AM PT, according to an email from Chicas Tacos. The celebration gives taco-lovers a chance to win discounts on tacos or Topo Chico prices, with the potential to score a grand prize Chicas Fiesta Box or a Topo Chico swag bag.

Whether you're local to LA or close by, Chicas Tacos has a deal for National Taco Day. Come in, order online, or through the Chicas app, and you can get a free Topo Chico plus chips and salsa if you purchase two Impossible Tacos.

Jack In The Box's BOGO deal

Jack in the Box is jumping on the National Taco Day bandwagon. If you sign up for the e-club on the Jack in the Box offers page, you will get two fan-fave tacos for free with any purchase, per an email from Jack in the Box. If I were you, I would sign up ASAP.

There you have it. Start planning your National Taco Day so you can snap the deal that you want. Who doesn't want free tacos? I'm signing up right now.