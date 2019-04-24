Pretzels are one of those snacks that never get old to me. It's a versatile snack that comes in a variety of flavors and types. I eat all types of pretzels, but I love a good soft pretzel covered in salt. Preferably with a dipping sauce like spicy brown mustard or beer cheese. If you like pretzels as much as I do, then these National Pretzel Day 2019 deals on April 26 are going to fill you up.

National Pretzel Day may sound like some kind of made up foodie holiday to you, but it was actually championed by former Pennsylvania governor Ed Rendell, according to Penn Live. Since the holiday was officially brought to fruition in 2003, companies around the country have begun to offer special pretzel-related deals to celebrate National Pretzel Day.

Just like in years past, each offer is a little different for 2019. Some promotions come with free pretzels, while other deals require a purchase. But, there aren't any deals here that are going to break the bank. Most of the offers are available at participating stores nationwide, so you can fill up on the cheap. Here's where you can score a delicious snack to celebrate National Pretzel Day on Friday, April 26.

Auntie Anne's Courtesy of Auntie Anne's In honor of National Pretzel Day, Auntie Anne's is offering buy-one-get-one pretzels from Friday, April 26 until Sunday, April 28, according to the company. You will receive a free Original or Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel with any pretzel item purchase. The deal is available on the Auntie Anne's website and can also be found in the Pretzel Perks app (you just need to create an account). Oh, and if you're a true pretzel lover, then you may be interested to know that Auntie Anne's just launched a shower curtain featuring the store's iconic print. Now you can celebrate your favorite snack all year long.

Snyder's of Hanover Courtesy of Snyder's of Hanover Synder's is celebrating National Pretzel Day with coupons and local giveaways. According to the company, fans can score $1 off two bags of Snyder’s of Hanover or Snack Factory pretzel bags at participating retailers nationwide. The coupon should be located on the front of the product in stores through April 28, according to Snyders. Snyder's will also be giving out free bags of pretzels before "Pretzel O' Clock" on Friday, April 26. The company found that people most commonly eat pretzels at 2:56 in the afternoon (aka Pretzel O' Clock). I know, it's a super precise time. However, Snyder's will be handing out bags of pretzels at select transit stations in the following cities: Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Minneapolis, New York City, Philadelphia, St. Louis, and Washington D.C.

Cumberland Farms Courtesy of Cumberland Farms Pretzels can make me pretty thirsty. That's why it's fitting that Cumberland Farms is giving away a free Chill Zone beverage with any hot pretzel purchase on Friday, April 26. According to Cumberland Farms, the deal is valid from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at any of the store's new or newly-remodeled retail locations. Cumberland Farms has a variety of amazing hot pretzel flavors to choose from like Salted, Cinnamon Sugar, or Sweet Cream Cheese Stuffed Pretzel. You can choose between a fountain drink or a one of the store's frozen HyperFreeze beverages that come in 13 flavors. The whole deal will cost you $2.39 and there's no coupon required, according to Cumberland Farms.

Wetzel's Pretzels Wetzel's Pretzels For the fifth year in a row, Wetzel's Pretzels is hosting National Wetzel Day on Friday, April 26. The freebie offer includes one complimentary Original Pretzel for customers at any Wetzel's Pretzel location nationwide. No purchase is required to claim this deal, but just remember it's only valid on National Pretzel Day. Also, if you follow Wetzel's Pretzels on Instagram by April 28, you'll received another free code to redeem for a free pretzel with the company's app by May 5, per a press release.