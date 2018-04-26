It seems like there’s a national proclaimed day for just about every food and drink item out there, and Thursday, April 26 is no exception. Surprise! It's National Pretzel Day, and I am so here for it. The knotted baked-bread product is often associated with baseball games, beer cheese, and shopping malls — but it might even bring you back to your childhood. Whatever the nostalgia might be, I’m here to help you celebrate with the best deals out there. Here is where to get free pretzels on National Pretzel Day.

Soft pretzels date way back to 610 A.D. when Italian monks gifted students the twisted treats, according to History.com. It's safe to say the baked good has come a long way since then. Though, I will say that the pretzel's longevity throughout history is a true testament to just how versatile the soft-baked snack really is.

Today, pretzels come in all shapes, sizes, and flavors. For me, there’s nothing quite like a soft baked pretzel coated in tiny specks of sea salt. I’m a fan of dipping the knotted baked bread in mustard, but to each their own. I can’t promise all of these deals will score you free pretzels, but you will be able to knock a few bucks or more off of the cost of the twisted treats.

Auntie Anne’s Auntie Anne's, aka the pretzel mecca of every American shopping mall, is celebrating the holiday by offering customers $15 off a $75 purchase with promo code NATIONALPRETZELDAY. The store offers eight different varieties of full-sized pretzels, including roasted garlic and parmesan, pepperoni, cinnamon sugar, and more. The discount is valid online only through Thursday, April 26. Oh, and be sure to sign up for Auntie Anne's Pretzel Perks by downloading their app, available on iOS and Android devices. You'll get a free pretzel after your first purchase of $1 or more and a free one on your birthday, too.

Cumberland Farms If you leave nearby a Cumberland Farms concept store, stop by and fill up on this pretzel day deal. From Noon to 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 26, Cumberland Farms will give you a free Chill Zone Fountain drink with the purchase of any hot pretzel. After all, it’s likely that you’re going to be thirsty after snacking on the salty treat, so you might as well get the most bang for your buck.

Godiva godiva on Instagram To celebrate National Pretzel Day, Godiva, a well-known Belgian chocolate manufacturer, is offering a free mini pretzel box with any online order while supplies last. Mother’s Day is just around the corner, so this could be a good opportunity to get mom a little something sweet while also treating yourself to some crunchy, chocolatey goodness. You can score free shipping on orders of $60 or more with promo code "freeship60."

Sonic This fast food restaurant is serving up a new menu item just in time for National Pretzel Day. Sonic's Soft Pretzel Twist & Signature Cheese Sauce is available at participating locations for a limited time. This deal isn't a freebie, but at a price like $1.99, your wallet should be pretty pleased (and so should your tastebuds).