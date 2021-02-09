National Pizza Day is on Feb. 9, and there are plenty of offers that'll score you a mouthwatering pie for cheap. You'll even be able to get your pizza delivered straight to your doorstep for an at-home celebration. To forgo the hassle of cooking (and cleaning the dishes), these 13 National Pizza Day deals will have you set with discounts at fan-favorite chains like Domino's and Pizza Hut.

Every other day is a "national holiday," but National Pizza Day might be one of the tastiest ones, so you'll want to make sure to take advantage of the deals going on across the country on Tuesday. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it's a good idea to opt to order your pie via delivery or pick-up rather than dining in. TBH, staying home with a discounted (or free!) pizza sounds like the best way to celebrate the holiday. Check out the offers below to see what'll be on the menu for your Pizza Day dinner:

1. @Pizza via Uber Eats

Support independent pizzerias with@Pizza, a new brand that just launched as a permanent addition on Uber Eatsin January. With @Pizza, you'll find a curated list of the best local pizza joints across the United States and Canada to order from. You'll get a $0 delivery fee when you place an order via Uber Eats on Feb. 9. You can place your order by searching @Pizza on your Uber Eats mobile app. You'll be able to check out the different menu options and then place your order directly on the app.

2. B.J.'s Restaurant and Brewhouse

If you're looking for a sweet treat, check out B.J.'s deal on pazookies, which are cookies baked in a mini pizza pan. All you'll need to do is order a minimum of $19.95 on take-out and delivery orders via the brand's website or the mobile app, which is available on the App Store and Google Play through Feb. 10 and use the promo code "PIZOOKIE" at checkout.

3. Blaze Pizza

There are a few deals you can score at Blaze Pizza on Feb. 9. According to an email from the company to Elite Daily, you can get two large one-topping pizzas from Blaze for $20 via carry-out, curbside pick-up, and delivery. There's also an offer for a large pepperoni pizza for $9.95 via carry-out and curbside pick-up.

4. Domino's

Domino's has deals all year long, and a couple that are running on Feb. 9 include a large three-topping pizza for $7.99, as well as a deal for two or more items from a select menu — like Stuffed Cheesy Bread and Speciality Chicken — for $5.99 each.

5. Papa John's

According to Papa John's website, Papa John's is offering 5% off menu orders at participating locations on Feb. 9. You can also get two large pizzas for just $10 each.

6. Pizza Hut

According toRetailMeNot, you can get $5 off online orders of $25 or more at Pizza Hut on Feb. 9.

7. Panera

You can get 50% off any flatbread when ordering online at Panera through Feb. 16, according to an email from the chain to Elite Daily. There are plenty of options to choose from, including the recently launched Pepperoni and Four Cheese flatbreads. Just use the brand's promo code "TGIF" when ordering on the Panera website.

8. Einstein Bros. Bagels

You can get a Family Pizza Bagel Box for $5 from Feb. 9 through Feb. 14, which is a 50% discount off the regular price, according to an email from the company to Elite Daily. The Family Pizza Bagel Box features four classic cheese and four pepperoni pizza bagels for a total of eight bagel halves. You can score the deal by ordering ahead on the Einstein Bros. Bagels mobile app, which is available on Google Play and the App Store.

9. Round Table Pizza

You can get a free upgrade any large pizza to a cheesy stuffed crust if you order using Round Table's Royal Rewards app on Feb. 9. The brand's cheesy stuffed crust features three kinds of California cheese. The offer is valid at participating locations for dine-in, carry-out and delivery.

10. Alex's Awesome Sourdough

If you're looking for a convenient bite to heat up at home, you'll want to check out Alex's Awesome Sourdough's deal on frozen pizza. The brand is offering a BOGO deal on its products at every Sprouts location through Feb. 10, according to an email from the company to Elite Daily. There are three flavors of the sourdough based 'za to choose from: mushroom, sunflower pesto, and mozzarella.

11. Bertucci's

With locations on the East Coast, Bertucci's has a special offer every Tuesday that you can use on Feb 9. It's a BOGO deal for the chain's iconic brick oven pizzas, and the offer is good all day for dine-in, carry-out, or delivery. The free pizza must be of equal or lesser value than your order. If you're ordering online, make sure to select the pizzas in the "Brick Oven Pizza" menu category and use the code "2FORTUESDAY" when you check out.

12. Little Caesar's

Celebrate the holiday all month long with a special online offer at Little Caesar's. You'll be able to order a large round three-topping pizza for $6.99 through Feb. 28 when you order online, excluding deep dish, thin crust and stuffed crust. The offer is only available in participating locations, so you'll want to check the details with your local restaurant using Little Caesar's store locator.

13. Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese has a Two for Tuesdays special that falls on Feb. 9. You can get two large one-topping pizzas for $22. It'll cost you $25 for select Metro areas and $30 if you're in Hawaii or Canada. You can find more details about the location near you using Chuck E. Cheese's store finder.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, you'll also want to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)as of Dec. 31 when you receive your pizza order. They include throwing away the packaging, washing your hands before eating, and wearing a face mask if you go out or meet your delivery person at the door.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.