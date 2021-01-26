Pizza Hut is bringing a Midwestern classic to locations across the country with the launch of the new Detroit Style Pizza. The brand's latest menu item is a take on traditional Detroit-style pizza and its signature rectangular crust, but with a twist. Here's what's in Pizza Hut's Detroit-Style Pizza, which is launching nationwide to give customers a taste of this pie Midwesterners have been eating for years.

Pizza Hut dropped its new Detroit-Style Pizza on Tuesday, Jan. 26, after testing several recipes with customers in the Midwest in 2020. The brand's new menu item is baked in a distinct rectangular-shaped pan to create the trademark crust of the Detroit, Michigan, speciality, which was first seen in 1946 at Buddy's Pizza in Detroit. There are four main requirements for Detroit-style pizza: rectangular crust, edge-to-edge cheese (aka a frico crust), a blending of textures — crispy, chewy, cheesy — and sauce on top. Penny Shaheen, senior director of Culinary Innovation and Strategy, explained in a Jan. 15 virtual tasting how Pizza Hut's version contains all of these elements. (Fun fact: It took 500 iterations in testing to land on the winner.)

Pizza Hut's Detroit-Style rectangular crust, which is made with proofed pan pizza dough, is sprinkled with cheese all the way to the edges, giving you a crispy, caramelized bite on the crust. On top, Pizza Hut fulfills the red sauce requirement with two stripes of its new vine-ripened tomato sauce made exclusively for the Detroit-Style Pizza. When you bite into the completed product, you'll definitely get a combo of crispy and chewy texture distinct to the Detroit-style pizza.

The Detroit-Style pizza comes in one size at launch, with eight slices in a pan, and there are four varieties. The Detroit Double Pepperoni is packed with 80 slices of pepperoni — 32 slices of regular pepperoni and 48 slices of Crispy Cupped Pepperoni. For meat lover's, there's the Meaty Deluxe, which has bacon, Italian sausage, and Crispy Cupped Pepperoni. The Double Cheesy has layers of two kinds of cheese, including aged Parmesan, and finally, the Supremo is topped with Italian sausage, red onions, and green bell peppers.

Pizza Hut's Detroit-Style Pizzas start at $10.99, depending on location. You can order the pizzas through contactless delivery, carryout or curbside pickup at nationwide restaurants. To find a location near you, simply use Pizza Hut's store locator. Since the pizzas are only available for a limited time, you'll want to order a slice ASAP to get a taste of the Midwestern specialty.

