As if I needed another reason to stuff my face with sweets, I just found out that Wednesday, Jan. 23 is National Pie Day. I usually associated pies with the holidays. On Thanksgiving, I have pumpkin pie and apple pie. Oh, and you can't forget about pecan pie, either. For Christmas, I usually have a French silk pie or some sort of chocolate cream pie. Alas, the holidays are long gone, but that doesn't mean pie has to be. These National Pie Day 2019 deals will save you big on your next slice.

According to the American Pie Council, people have been making pies dating back to the days of the early Egyptians. The pies weren't filled with cooked apples or spiced pumpkin. Instead, meat pies were a popular choice way back when. Over time, pie has gone under many transformations. The flaky pastry came to the U.S. by way of the first English settlers, who used to bake pies in long, narrow pans. These days, pie is baked in a circular dish and is a popular dessert choice at the dinner table.

I'm a big believer in a slice of warm apple pie served with a tasty scoop of vanilla ice cream, but I'll take whatever pie I can get. If you're on the prowl for a delicious slice, here are a few National Pie Day deals that you can sink your teeth into.

Shari's Cafe & Pies Crissy Mitchell On Wednesdays, we wear, er, eat pie. Shari's Cafe & Pies, a cafe with locations on the west coast, is offering a free slice of pie to patrons on Wednesdays. Lucky for you, National Pie Day takes place on Wednesday, Jan. 23. You can get a free slice of Classic Pie from Shari's when you purchase an entree. This deal is valid from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. You can get a free slice of Classic Pie from Shari's when you purchase an entree. This deal is valid from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Honestly, free pie Wednesday sounds like a promotion that I need every week.

O'Charley's Di Na You can also celebrate National Pie Day at O'Charley's. The chain restaurant will give customers a free pie with the purchase of an entree, according to the company's Facebook page. The promotion is usually offered on Wednesdays, and it just so happens to coincide with National Pie Day. O'Charley's has locations nationwide, so you can celebrate with free pie no matter where you live.

Bakers Square Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images Bakers Square is also getting in on Free Pie Wednesday. The promotion includes a complimentary slice of pie with any menu item purchase. The deal starts at 10 a.m. and can be redeemed until closing time. Bakers Square has locations in the Midwest including Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

Corner Bakery Ellie Baygulov This deal isn't specific to National Pie Day, but this deal is still worth celebrating. Corner Bakery is offering one free sweet item from when you sign up for the Corner Bakery eClub. You can choose from a variety of sweets, but I recommend using your complimentary treat on the Lemon Hand Pie or Blueberry Hand Pie.

Village Inn Kirsty Begg Village Inn is your classic diner-style restaurant. On Wednesdays, the restaurant serves up fresh slices of complimentary pie. You can choose from a classic fruit pie or whatever the current featured pie is. This offer is valid with any dine-in purchase at participating restaurants from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.