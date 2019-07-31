If getting over the mid-week hump in the most millennial-approved fashion sounds right up your alley, you're in luck. ICYMI, Wednesday, July 31 is dedicated to celebrating your love of avocados, so you're going to want to check out these National Avocado Day 2019 deals on July 31 so you can get your guacamole cravings handled without spending your whole paycheck and all your savings on avo toast (as millennials are apparently wont to do). Whether you don't feel like paying extra for guac or you're looking to up your brunch game by scoring a free avocado-filled feast (because let's be real, there's no such thing as too much of the green stuff), there's plenty to tantalize your tastebuds.

When it comes to the full lineup of food holidays, National Avocado Day might be one of the tastiest ones out there. There's just something about the green fruit that's undeniably addicting, and 57% of millennials reportedly say that they could nom on avocado toast at any time of the day, according to a Carl's Jr. survey. Luckily, you don't have to break the bank by doing so, thanks to all the National Avocado Day deals that are here to help you save some dough on the tasty treat.

Keep scrolling to see some of the most guac-ing awesome deals on offer this year, because you're not going to want to pass on these freebies.

Free Guacamole at Chipotle While Chipotle's guacamole is personally one of my favorite things about the Tex-Mex chain's menu, it's also always extra and will cost you an extra $1.95. However, on July 31, you can score the good stuff completely free of charge when you order an entree on the Chipotle app or on Chipotle's website.

Win An Avo-Filled Trip To Los Angeles Courtesy of Carl's Jr. The only thing better than free avocado is free avocado paired with a complimentary vacation. In honor of the launch of Carl's Jr.'s new Guacamole Double Cheeseburger, the fast food chain is giving one lucky person and a friend the chance to score a getaway to the "Ultimate Avocado Brunch" at a Los Angeles-based Carl's Jr. In addition to getting complimentary round-trip tickets to the City of Angels, a stay at a Santa Monica hotel, and $1,000 for food and transportation, you'll also be able to treat yo' self to the new guac-filled cheeseburger, per the giveaway's official rules. To enter, all you have to do is follow Carl's Jr. on Instagram and wait for the chain's National Avocado Day post on July 31. You have until midnight to tag a friend (who also must follow Carl's Jr.), and wait to see if you're the lucky winner.

Score Free Sliced Avocado or Guac at Uberrito If you're in the mood to score some free avocado during a late lunch or dinner, you'll want to head to a Uberrito location anytime after 3 p.m. on July 31. Until closing, you can get your burrito or bowl topped with your choice of free sliced avocado or guacamole, per a tweet from the chain's official account.

Free Avocado Taco At Del Taco According to the official Del Taco Twitter account, you can get a free Beyond Avocado Taco with the purchase of another one on July 31. All you need to do is redeem the offer in the Del App, and free avo goodness is all yours.