One of life's greatest disappointments has to be the fact that a side of guac at Chipotle costs a full $2 extra. The fast casual chain has adamantly enforced the devastating rule for as long as I can remember. However, in honor of National Avocado Day at the end of July, Chipotle will be doling out free sides of the tantalizing topping to hungry customers across the nation for no extra charge. So, here's how to get free guacamole from Chipotle on July 31, if you're looking to celebrate avocados in the tastiest way possible.

Earlier this week on Thursday, July 25, Chipotle came in hot with a seriously exciting announcement: In honor of National Avocado Day on Wednesday, July 31, the chain will celebrate by offering free orders of guac to those who purchase any entrée, according to the restaurant's press release.

Whether you're in the mood for a burrito, salad, or quesadilla, that guacamole topping will finally be yours for no extra charge. All you have to do is place your order of $10 or more via the Chipotle app or on the restaurant's website, according to the press release, with no promo code necessary. Yes, it's that easy, so it goes without saying I'm drafting my order as we speak.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images

There are some guidelines you have to follow to secure your free guac on July 31, though. You will either have to download the Chipotle app from the App store or via Google Play. Or, you can simply order it directly from the restaurant's website. You'll start out by selecting what you want to eat. Then, you'll add guacamole, select a drink or side (if you'd like), and hit "Checkout" under "My Bag" in the upper right-hand corner. From there, you'll select Delivery or Pick-Up, and they'll automatically nix the additional $1.95 charge for guac.

Wow, the pressure is on, folks. What should I order, and should I get it to-go? Should I just get it delivered? There are so many options for National Avocado Day, but in the end, you should really just go with your gut. You really can't go wrong with a free side of guacamole.

Additionally, the quick service restaurant giant is challenging fans to participate in its TikTok challenge called #GuacDance, according to the press release. For the challenge, participants will be required to show off their best dance moves, while grooving to Dr. Jean's viral (and absolutely amazing) Guacamole Song. It began on Friday, July 26, so strap on your dancing shoes, and give it up for guac-amole, guac-guac-amole.

Well, y'all, it seems as though Chipotle has done it again. Offering its customers the chance to get free guacamole is quite honestly genius, and I — for one — could not be more grateful. In all seriousness, I wish they'd give out free 8-ounce tubs of the green stuff, but I guess that would be asking for too much. Either way, prepare yourself for a fantastic (and totally filling) National Avocado Day. I'm already wearing my stretchy pants in preparation.