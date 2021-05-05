Pool party season will be here before you know it, making it the perfect time to stock up on accessories to keep you cool this summer. You can still get in on the water fun even if you don't have access to a pool, thanks to these Minnidip inflatable pools at Target for summer 2021. With so many trendy designs to choose from in the collection, hanging out "poolside" has never looked better — or been so easy.

This summer, you can bring the pool to all your social gatherings (literally) with a 'Gram-worthy floaty or splash pad from Minnidip. The company released four brand new inflatable pool designs this year, including ombre and light mint offerings in a tufted scallop-shaped design for $52.99 at Target. If you're more of a fan of a traditional kiddie pool, you'll want to check out the company's new modern black and white terrazzo pattern or a very beachy terracotta pattern. These retail for $42.99 at Target. All the inflatable pools look like they can comfortably hold a few people so you can take a dip with your BFFs or solo.

Minnidip also brought back its millennial pink Blushing Palms Minnidip Adult Inflatable Pool and the Tulum-inspired That's Banana(leave)s Minnidip Adult Inflatable Pool (both $42.99) if one of these designs is more your style.

All of Minnidip's new Target designs are meant to be used in place of a pool, but you can also head to the company's website to shop a Pup Dip Dog Pool for your four-legged friend (which come in the Tropical Palms pattern and the new black and white pattern), as well as inflatable drink coolers, an inflatable bowling set, and confetti beach balls.

Whatever you choose to add to your shopping cart, any of these options promise to make an aesthetic addition to your summertime shenanigans.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

In the market for a splash pad? The new Tropical Palm Leaf and Slices of Fun designs (both $31.99 at Target) are sure to be a hit at any weekend get-together this summer.

With Memorial Day, aka the official start of summer, just a few weeks away, Minnidip also plans to bring back its Passport Collection so you can pay homage to your favorite wanderlust-inducing locations at home. In addition to its popular Marrakesh, Amalfi Coast, and Mexico City designs, the company will be rolling out new inflatable pools inspired by Bora Bora and Venice in early June at minnidip.com. Whether or not you have a pool, it looks like keeping cool during summer 2021 is getting an aesthetic upgrade.

When you purchase one of these inflatable pools, keep in mind the CDC's most updated guidance for social distancing and masking and opt for pick-up or delivery if possible.