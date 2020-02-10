Awards shows are infamous for producing some of the best memes and reaction GIFs that take over social media for months to follow, and the 2020 Oscars did not disappoint in that regard. In particular, an early standout for the reaction shot of the night was definitely Billie Eilish's confused look while Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig presented the Best Costume Design award. These memes of Billie Eilish at the 2020 Oscars totally turned the puzzling reaction into a full mood.

After about an hour of giving out awards and some musical performances, Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig took the Oscars stage to give out not one, but two awards. The former Saturday Night Live stars announced the winners for both Best Production Design and Best Costume Design, and true to their comedic form, they took their moment in the spotlight to bless the viewers with a few truly hilarious bits. First, the duo pretended to be too enraged to fulfill their presenting duties, before admitting that they really just wanted to show off they had serious dramatic acting chops to the directors in the audience.

After giving out the Best Production Design award to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh, they took to the mic again to present the next award. This time, though, they opted to show off their musical skills. In theme with the Best Costume Design category, the duo sang a quick mash-up of tons of iconic fashion-themed songs, like "Vogue" and "The Thong Song." But it did not look like everyone was fully connected with the performance. The camera cut to Billie Eilish for a quick second, and viewers were surprised to see she was making a confused face during Rudolph and Wiig's song.

The look instantly took over Twitter, with fans turning Eilish's face into the latest meme:

Eilish was in the audience at the 2020 Oscars because she is slated to perform during the "In Memoriam" segment of the ceremony. Many fans believed she would debut her upcoming theme for the new James Bond movie. That song premiere will definitely be a major moment, but it looks like Eilish may have already found her biggest Oscars moment of the year with this meme.