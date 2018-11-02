Say what you will about President Donald Trump, but you can't deny that he's livened up the political scene. Take what he posted to Twitter on Nov. 2, for example. Trump shared a Game of Thrones-esque poster to his page to announce his plans to impose sanctions on Iran, and people are cracking up at it (although it's probably not meant to be funny). Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment on his tweet, but did not hear back by the time of publication. HBO did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for comment. Although the memes about Donald Trump's Game of Thrones tweet are making the same joke, they'll have you in stitches.

On Friday afternoon, Trump appeared to meme the mega-popular HBO show and it's tagline "Winter Is Coming." He tweeted a movie poster-like image of himself with the words "SANCTIONS ARE COMING" stretched across the photo in the same font the show uses. His tweet was referring to news that the Trump administration will be fully reinstating sanctions on Iran that had been lifted by President Barack Obama under the 2015 nuclear deal. However, Trump's use of the Game of Thrones to relay his message is just too much for the Twitterverse to handle. Here's a look:

Almost immediately after Trump posted the tweet, the responses poured in. The White House quote-tweeted his post on Twitter, writing, "The United States has launched a campaign of economic pressure to deny the regime the funds it needs to advance its bloody agenda!" Meanwhile, HBO issued a statement to CNBC hitting back at the post, saying, "We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes."

And Twitter users flooded his mentions with their own musings, with many warning that indictments are coming his way once the Nov. 6 midterms are squared away.

FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller — who is leading the investigation into possible collusion between members of President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Russia — is about to bust him, according to Twitter.

Others were just straight-up appalled.

It's not the first time Trump has caught an unintentional laugh or two. When he was speaking at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Sept. 25, Trump received a storm of giggles after claiming that his administration has "accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of [America]." The reaction was so intense that it forced him off-script and into a seriously awkward moment, which Twitter users (you guessed it) made fun of online.

If you missed it, here's some incoming "footage" of Trump onstage:

All jokes aside, Trump later said he intended to draw laughter, which is pretty unlikely given the context of his speech. But either way, the moments have made for perfect fodder for Twitter users and it's hard not to be wildly entertained by all these jokes and memes.