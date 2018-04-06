These Lyrics About Offset On Cardi B's ‘Invasion Of Privacy’ Have Fans Losing It
Cardi B's debut album, Invasion Of Privacy, is here and it has already made my Friday. The songs are so fun, and if you're anything like me, you're already looking through lyrics trying to find your next Instagram caption (sorry, not sorry). Someone who might not be the happiest about Cardi B's lyrics, though? Her fiancé, Offset. The Migos rapper found himself in hot water back in January 2018 after rumors surfaced that he cheated on Cardi B. Elite Daily reached out to Offset and Cardi B's teams for confirmation on the cheating rumors but did not hear back by the time of publication. Cardi B's lyrics that could be about Offset on Invasion of Privacy have fans on Twitter going nuts, and they're so deep that I really don't blame them.
Let me give y'all a little more background on the reported ~drama~ between Offset and Cardi B. Back in January, rumors suggested Offset cheated on Cardi B. On Jan. 8, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper addressed fans who questioned the rumors. According to People, Cardi B's tweet said, "No, it’s not right for a [n***a] to cheat…But what you want me to do? ... Start all over again and get cheated on again? This sh** happens to everyone and I be too, you too…People handle they relationship different soo."
Cardi B addressed her relationship with Offset once more in an interview with Cosmopolitan for their April cover issue. She said,
Whether about Offset or not, some of Cardi's lyrics from Invasion Of Privacy seem to prove someone crossed her.
In her song "Ring," the lyrics go:
There are more telling lyrics in the song "Thru Your Phone." Cardi raps,
In the second verse, Cardi continues,
These aren't the first songs fans thought were about Offset. Cardi dropped her song "Be Careful" on March 30 before dropping her new album and fans automatically took to Twitter to point out some of the lyrics.
Some of the lyrics to "Be Careful" go:
The shaaaaade is real, my friends. Fans may never know what really went down between Offset and Cardi B, but a word of advice – playing Invasion Of Privacy on repeat will definitely keeping your mind off it.