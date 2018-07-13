Elite Daily
These Lightweight Pants For Travel & Beyond Are So Good You'll Forget All About Your Cutoffs

I'm headed to Morocco in November and along with making sure I pack enough Imodium to get through a month of eating rich tagines (TMI?) I also need to stock up on lightweight pants for travel. Not only am I in for some rather lengthy travel time that would best pair with super comfy clothes, but I also need to make sure I have enough bottoms that cover my knees. Morocco is a rather conservative country, with 99 percent of its inhabitants identifying as Muslim, so it's respectful and more comfortable as a tourist to dress in attire that's slightly more modest than what you might usually wear. (To enter the Vatican in Rome you also have to have your shoulders and knees covered, much like you do to enter temples in Thailand.)

In short, I need to grab a few pairs of pants that are cute and not stiflingly hot. I searched for the best options out there and while many of them I picked out are super playful and feature crazy prints and gauzy materials, I also chose a few styles that are much more demure, dare I even say work appropriate. If you're stuck in a sweltering city all summer long, consider swapping out your jeans or trousers for a linen option.

Business Casual

ASOS
ASOS Tailored Clean Linen Wide Leg Pants

45

ASOS

If stereotypically professional attire is a must in your office consider trading out your stuffy trousers for a linen pair that's much more lightweight and breathable. They still look sleek and dressed up but will feel like weekend wear.

Spot On

Topshop
Sugar Spotted Trousers

75

Topshop

Pairing playful bottoms with a white shirt is an awesome way to do effortless cool. This pair of pink polka dotted trousers would look awesome with a pair of white sneakers and a white bodysuit. Dress them up with a red lip for a night out.

Strings Attached

Urbaon Outfitters
UO Eve Paperbag Striped Pant

59

Urban Outfitters

Comfy cute at it's finest. A subtle striped pattern elevates these relaxed pants, which would be perfect for any chill weekend look.

Worn Out

Zara
FADED LINEN PANTS

26

Zara

These faded linen pants remind me of a pair my mom used to wear while gardening—I love a vintage feel to clothing! I'd pair them with heeled leather sandals, a breezy black button-up, and cat eye sunnies for an especially chic throwback look.

Cheetah Girl

Topshop
Leopard Print Trousers

68

Topshop

Cheetah sisters. These breezy track pants are for the fiercely fearless dressers. They can be dressed up or down with ease and thanks to their animal print are right on trend for fall, meaning you'll get more than one season's wear out of them. Score.

Electric Love

Free People
Limit Trouser

90

Free People

To me, green is the ultimate summer hue, especially when in blindingly vibrant shades. These wide leg lime green trousers are super breezy and bright—I'd have a lot of fun concocting outfits with these at their crux.

Vagabond Dreams

Free People
Gold Dust Printed Wide Leg Pants

78

Free People

The ultimate vacation pants! Featuring an elastic waist, super supple material, and beautiful blue pattern, they're ideal for long train, plane, and automobile rides.

Sweet Little Lilacs

Zara
COLORED CROPPED PANTS

16

Zara

Millennial lilac is the only shade of 2018 that matters, so why not wear it in cropped pant form?

Wide Ruled

ASOS
PrettyLittleThing Stripe Wide Leg Beach Pants

40

ASOS

If you want your legs to make a major statement, these ultra wide leg striped pants will do the trick. Wear them with a matching bralette like above or come up with your own show stopping look. Perfect for the beach or a stylish dinner out, they're another vacation wardrobe must.

Plant Material

Urban Outfitters
OBEY Calico Wide-Leg Pant

70

Urban Outfitters

I love the leaf and frond silhouettes on these airy green pants. They make me want to book a tropical getaway stat.

Opposites Attract

ASOS
ASOS DESIGN tailored clean linen wide leg pants in stripe

48

ASOS

There's nothing more classic than the graphic combination of black and white, especially when done in striped form. These wide leg linen pants are chic, minimalistic, and perfect for the streamlined dresser.