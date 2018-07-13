I'm headed to Morocco in November and along with making sure I pack enough Imodium to get through a month of eating rich tagines (TMI?) I also need to stock up on lightweight pants for travel. Not only am I in for some rather lengthy travel time that would best pair with super comfy clothes, but I also need to make sure I have enough bottoms that cover my knees. Morocco is a rather conservative country, with 99 percent of its inhabitants identifying as Muslim, so it's respectful and more comfortable as a tourist to dress in attire that's slightly more modest than what you might usually wear. (To enter the Vatican in Rome you also have to have your shoulders and knees covered, much like you do to enter temples in Thailand.)

In short, I need to grab a few pairs of pants that are cute and not stiflingly hot. I searched for the best options out there and while many of them I picked out are super playful and feature crazy prints and gauzy materials, I also chose a few styles that are much more demure, dare I even say work appropriate. If you're stuck in a sweltering city all summer long, consider swapping out your jeans or trousers for a linen option.

Business Casual

If stereotypically professional attire is a must in your office consider trading out your stuffy trousers for a linen pair that's much more lightweight and breathable. They still look sleek and dressed up but will feel like weekend wear.

Spot On

Pairing playful bottoms with a white shirt is an awesome way to do effortless cool. This pair of pink polka dotted trousers would look awesome with a pair of white sneakers and a white bodysuit. Dress them up with a red lip for a night out.

Strings Attached

Comfy cute at it's finest. A subtle striped pattern elevates these relaxed pants, which would be perfect for any chill weekend look.

Worn Out

These faded linen pants remind me of a pair my mom used to wear while gardening—I love a vintage feel to clothing! I'd pair them with heeled leather sandals, a breezy black button-up, and cat eye sunnies for an especially chic throwback look.

Cheetah Girl

Cheetah sisters. These breezy track pants are for the fiercely fearless dressers. They can be dressed up or down with ease and thanks to their animal print are right on trend for fall, meaning you'll get more than one season's wear out of them. Score.

Electric Love

To me, green is the ultimate summer hue, especially when in blindingly vibrant shades. These wide leg lime green trousers are super breezy and bright—I'd have a lot of fun concocting outfits with these at their crux.

Vagabond Dreams

The ultimate vacation pants! Featuring an elastic waist, super supple material, and beautiful blue pattern, they're ideal for long train, plane, and automobile rides.

Sweet Little Lilacs

Millennial lilac is the only shade of 2018 that matters, so why not wear it in cropped pant form?

Wide Ruled

If you want your legs to make a major statement, these ultra wide leg striped pants will do the trick. Wear them with a matching bralette like above or come up with your own show stopping look. Perfect for the beach or a stylish dinner out, they're another vacation wardrobe must.

Plant Material

I love the leaf and frond silhouettes on these airy green pants. They make me want to book a tropical getaway stat.

Opposites Attract

There's nothing more classic than the graphic combination of black and white, especially when done in striped form. These wide leg linen pants are chic, minimalistic, and perfect for the streamlined dresser.