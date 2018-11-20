Chris Pratt is one of the biggest action franchise stars of our time, and his upcoming The Lego Movie sequel is not ignoring that fact at all. The full-length trailer for The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part was just released, and it is absolutely packed with hilarious references to all of Chris Pratt's most iconic movie roles. Seriously, all of these Lego Movie 2 trailer easter eggs basically make the upcoming movie a Pratt-apalooza.

The newly released The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part trailer introduces us to Rex Dangervest, a galaxy-defending archaeologist cowboy and raptor trainer. It is immediately clear that Rex Dangervest's whole character exists as a parody of Chris Pratt's movie career. Pratt plays galaxy defender Star Lord in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, he played cowboy Joshua Faraday in The Magnificent Seven, and he plays raptor trainer Owen Grady in the Jurassic World franchise. The only part of Rex Dangervest's résumé that does not line up with Chris Pratt's is the fact that Pratt has never played an archaeologist. Pratt has been rumored to take up the mantle as Indiana Jones in future movies in that franchise, though, which is probably what Rex's archeologist title refers to.

Just to drive the joke home even more, Chris Pratt actually voices Rex Dangervest himself, in addition to reprising his lead voice role of Emmet for the movie. Of course, Emmet quickly manages to befriend Rex's raptors with skill of Owen Grady, and he also has a plant buddy that he brings with him to outer space just like Star Lord has Groot. Check out the full trailer for The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part below:

Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube

While all the Chris Pratt references are fun, they are not part of the new movie's main plot. As the rest of the trailer shows, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part will kick off in the aftermath of the alien invasion that destroyed Bricksburg at the end of the first movie. In the wasteland, an intergalactic invader named Sweet Mayhem (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz) kidnaps Emmet's friends Wyldsyle, Batman, MetalBeard, Princess Unikitty, and Benny, leaving Emmet with the task of traveling to outer space to rescue them.

The trailer also introduces Tiffany Haddish's new character, Queen Watevra Wa-Nabi. Haddish's character is the queen of the dangerous Sistar System, where Sweet Mayhem takes Wyldstyle and the rest of her abductees, and she also has the power to shape-shift.

The upcoming sequel will also add Margot Robbie as the voice of Batman villain Harley Quinn, Broad City star Arturo Castro as a character named Ice Cream Cone, and Maya Rudolph in an unspecified role. All of the main cast of the first movie is also confirmed to return, including Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Charlie Day, Alison Brie, Nick Offerman, and Channing Tatum.

Expect a lot more meta humor about Chris Pratt's acting career when The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part flies into movie theaters on Feb. 8, 2019.