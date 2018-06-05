'The LEGO Movie 2' Trailer Is Here & It Is Literally Out Of This World

Back in 2014, the writing and directing team of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller did something pretty incredible: they made made LEGOs fun for fun for kids and adults. The LEGO Movie became a surprise success both among audiences and critics, and now all of the characters (and some new ones) are back for the sequel. The first trailer for The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part is finally here, and it is taking our LEGO heroes to completely new places.

The trailer reveals that The LEGO Movie 2 will pick up some time after the events of The LEGO Movie, and the entire landscape of Bricksburg has changed due to the alien invasion that occurred in the very last moment of the first movie. In the time that has passed, the once thriving metropolis is now a hardened wasteland, clearly leaning into comparisons to the sand-filled desolation of Mad Max: Fury Road. Everyone has adapted to this hardened, survivalist mode of existence except for Emmet, who is still tuning out his problems by blasting "Everything Is Awesome" remixes.

However, when a mysterious invader from space abducts Wyldstyle, Batman, Princess Unikitty, and the rest of Emmet's friends, he blasts off to try to save them. Check out the full trailer for The LEGO Movie 2:The Second Part below:

That mysterious new space antagonist is named Sweet Mayhem, and is voiced by Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz. It looks like this spacesuit-wearing character has something to do with the Duplo aliens that began destroying Bricksburg at the end of The LEGO Movie. In case you forgot, after Emmet and his friends defeated Lord Business — who turned out to be a fictionalized version of an actual child named Finn's dad — a horde of destruction-bent aliens landed in the city. The sudden appearance of these Duplo aliens were a result of Finn's dad ordering him to let his younger sister play with the LEGO set.

Because of how interconnected the Duplo aliens and Finn's sister are, it is definitely notable that Sweet Mayhem takes her abductees to what she calls the Sis-Star System, a string of celestial bodies that look an awful lot like a mobile that might hang above a young child's bed. This is probably where the Duplo aliens are from, which means that Sweet Mayhem is either working with the aliens or she is assembling a team to try to defeat them. The latter seems to be more likely, since her demand when landing in Bricksburg was that they bring her their "fiercest leader," and she immediately cast Emmet aside as useless, which would explain why he was not abducted with the rest.

Sweet Mayhem is not the only new face (or helmet, I guess) that we will see in The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part. Tiffany Haddish is signed on to voice a character named Queen Whatevra Wanabi, and Broad City star Arturo Castro will voice a new character named Ice Cream Cone.

Much of the main cast of The LEGO Movie will be reprising their roles in the sequel: Chris Pratt returns as Emmet, Elizabeth Banks plays Wyldstyle, Will Arnett reprises his spinoff-producing role as Batman, Nick Offerman will return as the gruff Metalbeard, Charlie Day as the excitable Benny the Spaceman, and Alison Brie will once again voice Princess Unikitty, who appears to be in her angry state throughout the entire trailer. Also returning, although not appearing in the trailer: Channing Tatum as Superman and Jonah Hill as Green Lantern.

Unfortunately, fans still have a while to wait for the new movie. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part comes out Feb. 8, 2019.