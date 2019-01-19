January is definitely looking up, y'all, thanks to the fact that the best snack mash-up of 2018 is heading back for round two. That's right, I'm talking about the fact that these Lay's' Fried Pickles with Ranch Chips are back at Sam's Club and you're just one shopping trip away from enveloping your taste buds in the tangy and salty flavors of your two favorite foods. Fried pickle and ranch lovers, clear out your cupboards to make space, because the munch-worthy combination of your dreams is coming to a grocery store shelf near you.

Back in late June 2018, Lay's limited-edition "Tastes of America" lineup first gifted us the taste of fried pickles dipped in creamy ranch dressing, but in potato chip-form. Needless to say, people went wild for this epic creation inspired by the fried pickles with ranch dressing typically found at state fairs in the Midwest, and I'm guessing there were more than a few tears shed when they suddenly disappeared from grocery store shelves in the Midwest on Sunday, Sep. 23. Well, it looks like Lay's has heard our prayers, because they're bringing the potent combination of sour dill and creamy ranch dressing back in a big way. The salty-sour treat is now available online at Sam's Club and their storefront locations around the country, according to People's reporting as of Jan. 19, 2019. And it looks like the chips are, in fact, currently back on the Sam's Club website.

I think one of the biggest issues with the original roll-out of the tangy chips was the fact that they were so unnecessarily hard to locate. Basically, if you didn't live in the Midwest region of the United States, it was an almost impossible ordeal to try to get your hands on a bag of these bad boys. The struggle of attempting to order the Lay's Fried Pickles With Ranch potato chips online was real, especially since they quickly sold out on the company's Tastes of America website as well as on Amazon and Walmart.

Although I've yet to locate these chips at other stores and Lay's didn't immediately respond to Elite Daily's inquiry about where else you can purchase the chips, it's a good start that they're currently available at Sam's Club. For starters, Sam's Clubs are located all around the country, which means that residents from coast to coast can also easily get their hands on these crispy treats. Second of all, the chain is currently offering a $1 off with their Instant Savings promo if you purchase two bags, which is just another incentive to load up your cupboards (and any empty space, really) with packs upon packs of these salty and sour bad boys.

Unfortunately, Lay's didn't immediately get back to Elite Daily's inquiry for comment on if these goodies are again a limited-edition offering like their 2018 showing, and if so, how long they're sticking around, so I'd take a leaf from round one and stock up while you can.

Speaking from experience, the Lay's Fried Pickles With Ranch Chips withdrawals were pretty real last September. While I knew that the summer snacks were only going to be around for a limited time, that didn't make their exit in the fall any easier to stomach. A word to the wise? I'd plan that run to Sam's Club sooner rather than later.