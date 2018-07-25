Well if this isn't the tastiest news ever, then I don't know what is. Lay's Potato Chips announced that they are releasing a bevy of new flavors inspired by your favorite local cuisines. There really is something for everyone in Lay's "Tastes of America" chip lineup, including a flavor for all of you fried pickle fans (myself included). Lay's is releasing Fried Pickles With Ranch Potato Chips, and I cannot wait to take a bite.

Potato chips are a tried and true summertime snack. Without fail, potato chips make an appearance at backyard barbecues and are the perfect snack for your beach bag or summer road trip. Inspired by regional foods throughout the United States, Lay's developed the "Tastes of America" chip collection, which includes eight new flavors that showcase the best of American cuisine. The new Lay's Potato Chip flavors samples tastes from coast-to-coast including:

Cajun Spice (Central Gulf)

Chile Con Queso (Texoma, Mountain, SoCal)

Chesapeake Bay Crab Spice (Mid-Atlantic)

Deep Dish Pizza (Heartland & Mid-America)

Fried Pickles with Ranch (Midwest)

New England Lobster Roll (Northeast)

Pimento Cheese (Southeast)

Thai Sweet Chili (Pacific Northwest)

Of course, the standout flavor here is the Fried Pickles with Ranch. Whether you're a pickle person or not, I'm going to take a gamble that you are at least intrigued by the uniquely seasoned chip. I like pickles, and more specifically, I like a crispy, fried pickle that I can dunk in a small cup of ranch dressing. Lay's probably crafted the Fried Pickles with Ranch chip just for me, but I'll share it with you, too.

"Lay's knows how significant local cuisine is to Americans," said Sarah Guzman, senior director of marketing, Lay's, in a press release. "From Fried Pickles with Ranch in the Midwest, to Deep Dish Pizza in the Heartland or Cajun Spice in the Central Gulf, we wanted to honor the beloved flavors that remind our fans of home by making 'Tastes of America' our biggest flavor launch yet. We couldn't think of a better time of year to bring these flavors to our fans because between barbecues, food festivals and outdoor fun, summertime truly is the most flavorful time of year."

One of the best things about going on vacation is sampling the local fare. If you don't have time to sneak away to a new vacation spot this summer, you can still get your foodie fix but indulging in any of Lay's "Tastes of America" chips. Where you live will depend on what chip is available at your local grocery store, but don't worry. You can order a variety pack of all the new flavors from Lay's starting on Monday, July 30 (and they are already taking preorders). The soon-to-be-released batch of chips will only be available from Monday, July 30 through Sunday, September 23 at grocery stores nationwide, according to Lay's. This is the largest rollout of chip flavors by Lay's ever, so go ahead and partake in the celebrating (and eating).

To celebrate the launch, Lay's is bringing a few fan-favorite chip flavors out of retirement including Wavy West Coast Truffle Fries in the West, Lay's Ketchup in the North East, and Lay's Wavy Fried Green Tomato in the Southeast. Like the eight new "Tastes of America" flavors, you will only be able to get these at stories in their respective regions.