As one of the wealthiest young entrepreneurs in the world, it's no surprise Kyle Jenner has a lot to say. Between her reality show, her booming cosmetics company, and her ever-growing social media presence, the 23-year-old has lived a lot of life. She's never afraid to share her two cents or deliver advice for those looking to follow in her footsteps, and these Kylie Jenner quotes for Instagram captions are inspo at its finest.

Some of the quotes Kylie Jenner has blessed us with through the years have become so iconic, they've actually become part of her brand. Never forget when she flawlessly sang "rise and shine" to Stormi Webster in 2019 and it became an instant internet meme. Hell, some people even took the viral video a step further and transformed it into a Halloween costume.

Some of Jenner's most-memorable quotes may be silly, but she definitely has her serious moments. So many of her quotes center around friendship, the meaning of love, and marching to the beat of your own drum. Before posting your next selfie, group photo, or motivational post, you're going to want to take a look at these wise words from the lip kit queen.

David Livingston/WireImage/Getty Images

1. "It’s always the people that know the least about you that want to judge you the most."

2. "I realized at a young age how important it is to find happiness."

3. "I like to have fun, I'm silly, and I keep the mood light."

4. "I just learned normal is very boring."

5. "I love clothes and all that stuff, but I don’t need it to live."

6. "I'm not bossy, I'm the boss."

7. "I don’t really regret anything."

8. "Love is when the other person’s happiness is more important than your own."

9. "There are new rumors about me every day."

10. "Every time I get my makeup professionally done, I take a photo."

11. "I have a lot of boots. I'm a shoe person for sure."

12. "Rise and shine."

13. "I always try to do my best to inspire people to be good and do the right thing."

14. "Don’t f*ck with me, I woke up at 6:30."

15. "Always put your best foot forward." - KUWTK

16. "I am, like, realizing things."

17. "I really don’t think you know me anymore." - KUWTK Season 10

18. "Happiness can be in everything, and it is such a beautiful thing." - Keeping Up With The Kardashians

19. "It’s about being who you are. If people can’t accept it, too bad."

20. "I take, like, 500 selfies to get one I like."

21. "Don’t listen to negative comments and be true to who you are."

22. "I never feel pressure to be a good role model."