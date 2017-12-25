These Kiss-Proof Lipstick Brands Will Survive Your New Year's Eve Makeout

A celebratory smooch at midnight is great and all, but if your New Year's kiss turns into a full-on make out sesh? Well, that's even better. When you're getting ready to go out on New Year's Eve, you might want to pair that sexy black top with an equally bold red lip. You know it will turn heads, but it might also smudge. Not cute. Nothing kills the mood like pulling away from someone and seeing your lipstick smeared all over their mouth. With these kiss-proof lipstick brands, you won't have to compromise your style or your desires.

Each long-lasting lip color on this list is made to stay on all night without transferring, so you can apply it once and eat, drink, and, of course, kiss as much as you want. I gathered both stick and liquid options ranging from classic reds to pretty pinks to a dark plum that's to die for. Luckily they're all pretty affordable, with the most expensive option coming in under $25. Oh, and there are both Fenty Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics products below, because Rihanna and Kylie Jenner are both currently killing it. Let's get shopping.

1. Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint

When Rihanna said that she "wanted a lipstick that wouldn't budge — even as you make out," she meant it. Her new liquid lip paint only comes in one color, but she guarantees this perfect shade of true red will look "incredible on everyone."

2. Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick

With almost 200K "loves" on Sephora's website, as well as over 1,700 5-star reviews, this all-day Stila favorite promises to stay on without smudging.

3. Revlon ColorStay Overtime Lipcolor

For a product that costs less than eight dollars, it's pretty amazing how long this lipstick lasts. The vampy color really does work overtime to stay vibrant throughout the day and into the night. The less time you have to spend retouching your lipstick in the bathroom, the more time you have to make out.

4. Tarte Tarteist Quick Dry Matte Lip Paint

This matte lip paint dries so quickly, you'll soon forget you even have it on. No one else will, though, because the color won't fade for hours. This complementary rosy nude shade is a bestseller for a reason.

5. Kylie Cosmetics Koko K Matte Liquid Lipstick

Kylie's collection is extremely long-wearing but doesn't dry out your lips. This pale pink promises to make your smile pop but is subtle enough that you can go all out with a smoky eye and major lashes.

6. Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick

One of Sephora's most-loved products, this lip stain dries matte and barely budges. It won't come off on your champagne glass, or on your lover's lips.

7. Katy Perry Katy Kat Matte Lipstick

Dry lips are always a concern when it comes to matte lipsticks, so Katy Perry and Covergirl came together to create this moisturizing lipstick. It's infused with shea-butter for a soft, creamy finish.

8. Smashbox Be Legendary Lipstick

This shade is gorgeous. That's probably because this Smashbox lipstick is extra-loaded with pigment for color that lasts and lasts.

9. LORAC PRO Matte Lip Color

Infused with anti-aging antioxidants, this LORAC PRO lip color makes for defined, healthy, and colorful lips.

If you're searching for the perfect product that will last all night, you can't go wrong with any of these kiss-proof lipstick brands.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!