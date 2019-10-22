It's officially Halloween season again, and you know what that means — lots of candy and days spent agonizing over how to win your neighborhood costume contest. If you're stuck and don't know what you should be this year, we've got some suggestions for you! These Kamala Harris Halloween 2019 costume ideas are as funny as they are ingenious, especially heading into the 2020 presidential election.

Whether you want to dress up as a senator for Halloween, or pay homage to Maya Rudolph's already-iconic interpretation of Harris, we've got some great ideas for you. With a blazer and some Converse sneakers, you could be well on your way to playing the part of California's junior senator. (Just make sure you're being appropriate and sensitive; blackface and racism are not acceptable costume ideas for any reason.)

There's nothing wrong with your usual ghost or vampire costume this spooky season, but as young people become more politically engaged, you may be interested in expressing some political thoughts through your costume. There are some fantastic political Halloween costumes out there, from this take on Maxine Waters to the Bill from Schoolhouse Rock. And if you want to take your lead from this little girl who dressed up as Harris in 2017, you'll have no problems getting people to guess what your costume is. Without further ado, here are a few ideas to get you started.