When Jack proposed to Eugenie in Nicaragua in 2017, he did get down on one knee but he did not have a ring. He had already chosen the stone, a gorgeous padparadscha sapphire, but wanted Princess Eugenie's help designing the setting. When Jack was describing her ring, he remarked about the stone, "What's amazing about it is that it changes color from every different angle that you look at it, which is what I think of Eugenie — that she changes color and is just so amazing." Jack clearly has an eye for beauty, and makes it obvious that to him, his fiancée is the most beautiful of all.

So from an idyllic lake-side proposal with a volcano as a backdrop, to an elegant (and televised) wedding St. George's Chapel, Jack and Eugenie seem to be living a real life fairy tale. While they have the support of the Queen, Eugenie's parents, and the Brooksbank family, they also are surely feeling the love from people all over the world. Since my invitation to the wedding must have been lost in the mail, I will be tuning in on Friday, Oct. 12 to watch the next chapter in their story unfold.

