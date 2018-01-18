These Identical Google Arts & Culture Matches Will Make You Second Guess Everything

Let me start by saying this: Your selfies are already works of art, OK? They're brilliant, incredible, amazing, show-stopping, spectacular — you get it. But if you haven't heard, Google has a new app that allows you to literally see what renowned works of art your selfies resemble, because let's be real: We all want to find our doppelgänger, and preferably a famous one. People have been sharing their results online, and these identical Google Arts & Culture matches will leave you wondering if your art twin is out there.

For some background, the Google Arts & Culture app is kind of like a bunch of different art history books and museum pamphlets that you can take with you on the go. It's a resource that allows you to do things like take virtual tours, read up on your favorite artists, and now, find your lookalike. With the app's selfie portrait feature, you can snap a pic of yourself and find your twin among over 1,000 international museums, galleries, and institutions that Google partnered with to create the app. But just how do you find your perfect match?

It helps to have an already famous face. At least, it appears that way based on all of the celebrities who were posting their matches over the weekend. I swear, famous people get everything.

It was pretty cool to see all of their matches.

Even if they were way better than mine. I'm not bitter though, really.

However, fame doesn't help everybody.

I'm seriously dying at the Jake Tapper-Ronald Reagan match. Talk about irony!

Come on, those Real Housewives matches aren't even close.

Even people who haven't starred in movies or TV shows were able to find some good matches, though.

Again, totally not bitter at all. Not me, nope.

Some of them were way too accurate, right down to the facial expressions.

Google even knows how we're feeling. Creepy...

But is finding your doppelgänger all it's cracked up to be?

Not everybody thinks so, no matter how spot-on their results might be. But alas, all is fair in love and the Arts & Culture app.

Humans aren't the only ones who found their long-lost twins.

I'm not crying — you're crying.

Even those who didn't exactly find their mirror image have shared their matches.

Aw, way to be good sports about it, y'all.

But others are too salty to even post their matches.

Turns out, the app doubles as a great way to keep yourself humble. Stay shady, Google.

And a select few secret geniuses have taken matters into their own hands.

The power of Photoshop, baby.

Totally believable. Nothing fishy going on here at all. Move along, people!

As of right now, the selfie portrait feature is only available in parts of the United States. However, Google stated in a tweet that it is planning to continue expanding access. There are also two states that do not have access to the feature at this time: Texas and Illinois.

According to The Houston Chronicle, this has to do with each state's biometric privacy laws. In other words, laws that have to do with facial recognition technology and how/when companies are allowed to use it. In Texas and Illinois, biometric privacy laws are more strict, preventing residents from accessing the selfie portrait feature (which, naturally, requires facial recognition). If you don't have access but you really want to find your doppelgänger, try sending an out-of-state pal a photo of you for them to test (but keep in mind you can't upload an external picture into the app). Then, share your Google Arts & Culture results with everyone. Trust me, you'll want to.

