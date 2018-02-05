"I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream." A sundae is the one treat that makes the sweetest kind of touchdown in many of our hearts after a big win, or on a hot summer afternoon. Whenever the ice cream truck cruises down the street, it's still pretty exciting — no matter what age you are. The joy of a simple ice cream cone is endless, and you get the same kind of feels when you're at The Happiest Place On Earth — Disneyland. When you combine the two, you are truly in a magical place. That's why ice cream sundaes at Disneyland are a must for anyone who's looking to take a trip there.

A traditional Mickey ice cream bar is essential for snack, but these ice cream sundaes take the cake for dessert. It's Cinderella who said, "A dream is a wish your heart makes," and I am dreaming of ice cream, whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles, and cherries on top. If you've never been to Disneyland before, these seven ice cream sundaes will surely persuade you to check it out. If you've been to Disneyland a million times, but haven't tried all of these sundaes, here is your new bucket list. So, ask for an extra spoon, because I'm about to dive into some very delicious treats that you'll want to scoop up, ASAP.

1 The "Kitchen Sink" At Clarabelle's Hand Scooped Ice Cream If you're looking for a sundae that has everything, including the kitchen sink, look no further than Clarabelle's Hand Scooped Ice Cream. You can order many kinds of ice cream sundaes here, "kitchen sink"-style, like The Oswald Sundae, Chocolate Chip Cookie Hot Fudge Sundae, and the Mocha Almond Fudge Sundae. Plus, you can get these sundaes served in a souvenir Mickey kitchen sink. It's perfect for your Instagram pics to make everyone back home super jealous of what you're about to eat.

2 Banana Hot Fudge Sundae At Carnation Cafe The Carnation Cafe is located right on Main Street when you enter Disneyland. You may miss it if you're distracted by that beautiful pink castle at the end of the street, but don't skip out on eating here. For dessert, snag a Banana Hot Fudge Sundae. This sundae spotlights so many favorites, like bananas, hot fudge, whipped cream, and adorable Mickey-shaped sprinkles on top.

3 House-Made Chocolate-Chunk Cookie Sundae At The Golden Horseshoe YOUTUBE At The Golden Horseshoe, the true showstopper is the Chocolate-Chunk Cookie Sundae. The cookies are made with brown butter, and finished off with some ice cream and caramel and chocolate sauce to top. Is your mouth watering yet? Enjoy this sweet treat while sitting in Walt's private box, on the right side of the stage.

4 Firehouse Dalmatian Mint Sundae At The Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor Who doesn't love a sundae that's served in a waffle bowl? Whoever invented the waffle bowl is a total genius. This Firehouse Dalmatian Mint Sundae can be found at the Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor right on Main Street. If your favorite ice cream flavor is mint chocolate chip, this sundae is made just for you.

5 Any Sundae At Ghirardelli Soda Fountain And Chocolate Shop Rachel Chapman You can't go wrong with any sundae on the menu at the Ghirardelli Soda Fountain and Chocolate Shop. They are all delicious and totally Instagram-worthy. My go-to favorite is always the Treasure Island Warm Brownie Sundae, because I can't turn down a warm brownie sundae with hot fudge on top.

6 Sprinkles Sundae At Sprinkles Sprinkles cupcake shop is located in Downtown Disney. They're known for their delicious cupcakes, but did you know you can get an ice cream sundae with a cupcake on top? It's essentially a dessert on top of a dessert. If you're looking for a sugar overload, this is the sundae for you.