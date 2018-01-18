7 Valentine's Day Foods At Disneyland That Are Truly Love At First Bite

Churros, candy apples, pretzels, and popcorn. Now that I have your undivided attention and stomach growling, let me just remind you that the food at any Disney park is pretty much the number one reason you should be venturing to the "Happiest Place On Earth." The treats at Disneyland are so delicious that we keep coming back for more. It's no surprise that the Valentine's Day foods at Disneyland are so enticing, and we're seriously here for them.

Just in time for February, Disneyland has some of your favorite treats all decked out for the holiday. There are even a few new treats you need to try just for the occasion. Forget the princesses and princes, we get heart eyes every time we see chocolate, so these seven Disneyland treats will have your heart skipping a beat.

You'll be feeling the love when you get your hands on these delicious desserts. Cinderella was wrong when she sang "So This Is Love," unless she was referring to biting into a chocolate-covered strawberry, because that's the truest love we all strive for on Valentine's Day. So, whether you have a bae or not, you should take a trip to Disneyland for some tasty goodies that will have you believing in love at first bite.

1 Valentine Sundae If you love ice cream, you know you can't go wrong at Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream at Disney's California Adventure. And just for Valentine's Day, they have this Valentine Sundae with strawberry and vanilla ice cream, in addition to chocolate-covered strawberries. Tell your boo you don't need two spoons for sharing, because this sundae is all yours. Sorry, bae.

2 Strawberry Funnel Cake DFBGuide/YouTube Funnel cakes are always a must at Disneyland, and the Stage Door Cafe is where you can get them. In the past, they have offered a red velvet funnel cake just for Valentine's Day, but a traditional strawberry funnel cake is also divine. The red is perfect for Valentine's Day, and who doesn't love some mickey-shaped whipped cream on top?

3 Chocolate-Strawberry Smoothie We'll take anything that's chocolate or strawberry-flavored, so this chocolate dipped strawberry smoothie from Schmoozies is going on the very top our list. It's the best of both worlds if you're a chocolate and strawberry lover. They also always have an assortment of fun new donuts and cronuts to try, so we're sure you will find some Valentine's Day themed treats to snack on as you sip your smoothie.

4 Cherry-Vanilla Cotton Candy Disneyland is known for some fun cotton candy flavors like pineapple that tastes similar to their iconic Dole Whip, and candy cane-flavored cotton candy for Christmas. So, obviously they would have a fun flavor for Valentine's Day, which is cherry-vanilla cotton candy.

5 Grey Stuff POPSUGAR Food/YouTube We totally believe those dishes when they tell us we have to try the grey stuff. The dessert made famous from "Be Our Guest" is available at the Red Rose Taverne in Fantasyland. It's different from the grey stuff offered at Walt Disney World, so even if you think you've tried it, you really haven't. What makes this grey stuff unique is the red velvet cake and raspberry filling in the center, which is very fitting for Valentine's Day.

6 Strawberry Ghirardelli Shake A strawberry shake or sundae from Ghirardelli's in Disney's California Adventure is the perfect Valentine's Day treat. It is pretty in pink, and perfect for your Valentine's Day mood. Also, you always get a free sample of Ghirardelli chocolate every time you visit, so bonus chocolate is a win-win.