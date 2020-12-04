These Holiday Hand Sanitizers Make The Cutest Stocking Stuffers

One of the best parts of the holiday is to enjoy the scents of the season. From decadent peppermint scents to the sweet aroma that comes from baking Santa some cookies, there are so many festive fragrances in the air — especially when it comes to hand sanitizers. Now, you can treat your friends and family to these holiday hand sanitizers that will make the cutest addition to your stocking stuffer gifts.

Although hand sanitizers have always been a classic stocking stuffer choice, this year, the usefulness of some extra germ defense is even greater due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Keep in mind when shopping for holiday hand sanitizers that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends using hand sanitizers that have a minimum of 60% alcohol.

So, this season, why not treat everyone on your list, including yourself, in Christmas style with some festive hand sanitizers? Luckily, you can fight bacteria while still celebrating the holidays with winter mint hand sanitizers wrapped in personalized bottles. Or, you can surprise your loved ones with cranberry cider disinfectant to remind them to wash their hands and enjoy the season.

These pocket-sized and winter-themed gifts double as handy essentials and whimsical treats. Your loved ones won't stop thanking you for this thoughtful gift, and will think of you every time they pull out their cute bottle from their pocket or purse.

1. This Hand Sanitizer Smells Fresh Like Peppermint Wonderbac Peppermint Twist Hand Sanitizer - 1 fl oz $2 | Target See on Target Pair your next peppermint mocha with this matching disinfectant. This Wonderbac hand sanitizer is equipped with the minty fresh scent of Christmas and clean ingredients to eliminate germs without harsh chemicals. Your friends will be floored that you managed to match their fragrance to their favorite holiday drink.

2. This Merry Hand Sanitizer Can Be Personalized Personalized Hand Sanitizer Christmas 8 fl. oz bottle - Merry and Bright $5 | WH Candy See on WH Candy Give your stocking stuffer a personal touch by writing a mini love letter or monogramming your loved one's name onto their sanitizer for an additional charge. This nifty bottle is perfect for capturing the holiday spirit, as it's wrapped in festive colors and topped with your loving words.

3. This Hand Sanitizer Smells Like Santa's Cookies Holiday Hand Sanitizer Pump 8oz $3 | Five Below See on Five Below This hand sanitizer will remind you of baking cookies for Santa with its warm vanilla sugar cookie scent. It's perfect to keep at home by your front door and to enjoy all season long.

4. This Hand Sanitizer Smells Like Crushed Candy Cane Crushed Candy Cane $8 $6 | Bath & Body Works See on Bath & Body Works This sweet-smelling sanitizer is all about peppermint, frosted mint leaf, and white sugar crystals. It's a great "treat yourself" gift and a perfect stocking stuffer for your loved ones. It currently comes in a pack of five, so you can gift your whole squad a taste of the holidays.

5. This Plaid Hand Sanitizer Set Is Just Too Cute George & Viv Hand Sanitizer Trio $25 | Anthropologie See on Anthropologie You can cross multiple people off your list with this trio of hand sanitizers, or gift someone special their own Christmas perfumery with these decked-out disinfectants. Wrapped up in plaid and a tiny bow, this bundle comes with holiday scents such as spiced fleur, orange blossom, and citrus vert.

6. This Hand Sanitizer Is Perfect To Keep In Your Purse Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer - Peppermint Scented (Holiday Edition) $2 | The Creme Shop See on The Creme Shop The holiday season can never have too much peppermint. This hand sanitizer is a great way to disinfect as well as moisturize. On top of having over 60% alcohol, this cute pouch of sanitizer has aloe vera and vitamin E that'll hydrate your hands to mint condition.

7. This Sanitizer Is A Refreshing Mist Power Mist Vanilla Cinnamon $12 | Touchland See on Touchland This pocket-sized disinfectant has an aroma of vanilla cinnamon that'll instantly put your loved ones in a holiday state of mind. This hand sanitizer is also full of essential oils and aloe vera that'll leave the skin feeling hydrated and refreshed.

8. This Hand Sanitizer Smells Like Cozy Cranberry Cider 2 PACK - 16oz Cranberry Cider Hand Sanitizer $28 $20 | Dr. Brite See on Dr. Brite This hand sanitizer has major holiday flair. Your loved ones won't be able to stop sniffing this disinfectant that'll transport them to past Christmas dinners with cranberry stuffing and warm mugs of cider. This stocking stuffer comes in a pack of two — one for your special someone, and one for you.