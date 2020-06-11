Following a string of anti-trans remarks, J.K. Rowling is facing backlash from the very people who brought her books to life. A number of stars from the classic Harry Potter film series, and other works penned by Rowling, are speaking out against her controversial beliefs. These cast of Harry Potter responded to J.K. Rowling's anti-trans tweets.

In case you ~somehow~ missed it, Rowling dropped a tweet on June 6 criticizing a headline that was inclusive of the trans community. She retweeted an article from Devex.com, titled, "Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate."

Rowling seemed to take issue with the author's word choice. "'People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?” she tweeted, implying that the title should include include "Women" instead of "people who menstruate."

Fans pushed back, reminding Rowling that using the word "women" in the headline would have contributed to the erasure of the trans community, since trans women don't menstruate (nor do postmenopausal women), and some trans men do. Still, Rowling doubled down.

Well, her opinions do not sit right with fans or celebrities, and the cast of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts are speaking out to make it known they do not agree.

Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in Harry Potter, was the most recent star to speak out on the controversy. “If Harry Potter was a source of love and belonging for you, that love is infinite and there to take without judgment or question. Transwomen are Women. I see and love you,” Wright tweeted on June 10.

Evanna Lynch, aka Luna Lovegood, also shared her thoughts on June 9, penning a lengthy, multiple-page message.

Even Harry Potter himself spoke out. Daniel Radcliffe wrote a heartfelt response to Rowling's comments in a June 8 blog post for The Trevor Project, a non-profit dedicated to suicide prevention among LGBTQ+ youth.

"Transgender women are women," he wrote. "Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo (Rowling) or I."

Harry Potter star Emma Watson shared a similar sentiment on June 10, writing, "Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are," Watson wrote. "I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are."

She also shared the names of two organizations she's donated to in support of the trans community — Mermaids and Mama Cash.

Chris Rankin, who played the part of Percy Weasley in the film series, also tweeted his support.

Actor Eddie Redmayne, who portrays Newt Scamander in J.K. Rowling's Fantastic Beasts franchise, released a statement about her anti-trans comments on June 10.

“As someone who has worked with both J.K. Rowling and members of the trans community, I wanted to make it absolutely clear where I stand,” he told Variety. “I disagree with Jo’s comments. Trans women are women, trans men are men and non-binary identities are valid. I would never want to speak on behalf of the community but I do know that my dear transgender friends and colleagues are tired of this constant questioning of their identities, which all too often results in violence and abuse. They simply want to live their lives peacefully, and it’s time to let them do so.”

Rowling has since released a 3,600 word essay that echoed her initial anti-trans message, so it doesn't seem like an apology is arriving any time soon. That being said, it's great to see the rest of the Harry Potter crew stand in solidarity with the trans community.