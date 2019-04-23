If you saw the beyond gorgeous hairstyle that Kylie Jenner sported during the second weekend of Coachella then chances are you've been tempted to buy a collection of hair charms for braids to add to your beauty closet. The look, which centered on a long slicked back plait, was threaded with seashells and crosses, giving it a super ethereal effect. Seeing as Jenner rocked the style at Kanye West's Sunday School Coachella performance, which appropriately took place on Easter Sunday, the trinkets were extremely apropos. It's only a matter of time before this look catches on with the masses and becomes the new hairstyle du jour, so go ahead and rock it while it's fresh.

Whether you're a fan of Jenners' sleek style, which was created by hairstylist Cesar Ramirez, or prefer a topknot, looser braid, ponytail or the like, you can easily incorporate hair charms into your look. They simply loop into your hair like an earring through an ear and voila! Your locks are accessorized. As exemplified by Jenners' style, they've come a long way since those plastic rainbow flowers you probably clipped in as a child (which I would honestly still wear), so peruse some of the best picks for yourself below and go wild.

You're Golden

Sincerely Jules by Scunci Metal Hair Jewelry Rings $4 Target Buy Now

Like feathers, stars, moons, and crystals and don't want to choose between any of them? This varied selection of mystical charms is the one for you.

Luxury Vacation

Gold Conch Shell Hair Rings $14 Topshop Buy Now

Thanks to their golden nature, these pukka shells feel luxe AF and will make any hairstyle look the same.

Pretty Little Things

white shell glitter hair rings $13 Missguided Buy Now

These delicate shell charms boast a gorgeous shimmer that make them feel extra precious and beautiful.

Be Jeweled

Sincerely Jules by Scunci Galaxy Hair Rings with Stones $5 Target Buy Now

Add some rainbow into your look by bedazzling your hair in colorful jewels. Perfect for a festival or cheeky night out alike, these gems are the definition of playful glamour.

Ball And Chain

ACHO. Beaded Hair Rings $13 Regal Rose Buy Now

If you want to take your hair in a slightly punkier direction, opt for these silver beaded rings. Stack them together for an especially heavy metal effect or sprinkle a few throughout your style for glints of unexpected cool.

Life's A Beach

Shell Hair Ring Set $16 Free People Buy Now

And with these, your hair can be too! All things oceanic are clearly having a moment, so channel your inner mermaid and shell yourself.

Natural Instinct

ASOS DESIGN pack of 6 hair rings with shell charms in gold tone $10 ASOS Buy Now

Sally would definitely sell more seashells by the seashore if she made them into these gorgeous hair charms!

You're A Star

SODIAL 10pcs Lady Girls Cute Shiny Silver & Gold Star Hair Rings $1.50 Amazon Buy Now

Turn your head into a mini galaxy with the help of these tiny star trinkets. A topknot covered in them would have an especially twinkly effect.

Birds Of A Feather

FAROE. Gold Feather Charm Hair Rings $14.28 Regal Rose Buy Now

Go full on boho with these charms, which feature delicate golden feathers hanging from them and will help you nail that Cali desert look.

Totally Fetch

Purple Star and Heart Hair $14 Topshop Buy Now

These purple heart and star hair charms scream 2000s and I am so into it! Perfect for festivals, they'll add some playful color to any style and would definitely be Lizzie Mcguire-approved.

Gilded

gold look hair clamp rings $11 Missguided Buy Now

These rings are unique in that they clamp onto your hair, gilding them in a thicker golden band.