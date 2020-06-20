Just because the sun goes down, that doesn't mean you have to cut your pool time short. There's still lots of fun to be had lounging and playing in the water, thanks to these epic glow-in-the-dark pool floats and toys. With a quick touch of a button or flip of a switch, you can easily replace the light of the sun with an LED one to keep chillin' in the backyard with your house mates just a little bit longer.

Nighttime pool get-togethers can be super fun or super chill depending on your mood. If you simply want to relax on a pool raft with a pillow, your inflatable can add a dreamy glow to the vibe. If you're looking for something fun to do with your roomies, get some glow balls to set the aesthetic. You could set up a projector in the backyard to stream a movie with your fam while chillin' on inflatable chairs.

Deciding to go with pool accessories that glow can also help narrow down which inflatable to get if you're currently overwhelmed with all the options out there. Not only do these 10 glow-in-the-dark pool floats look cool in the daytime, but they also have a full on Cinderella-like transformation at night.

1. A Glow Chair Glow Float $129 | Frontgate This color-changing chair is perfect for sitting in the pool, and easily inflates itself with a remote control and air pump that are both included. There's also a switch that lets you to choose between 12 different chair colors, depending on your mood.

2. A Color-Changing Glow Ball Aubestker Pool Toys 13 Colors Glow Ball $21.99 | Amazon Late-night volleyball in the pool would be a whole lot easier to play when you have a ball that glows. That's where this glow ball comes in. It has a remote that lets you choose between 13 different colored lights. Use that option to switch up the color depending on which team's serving the ball.

3. A Light-Up Swan Float Swimline Giant LED Light-Up Swan Swimming Pool Float, 2-Pack $231.62 | Amazon Forget the original #SwanGoals — these LED floats will give your summer pool hangouts a serious upgrade. Each oversized swan float sits up to two adults, so you can capture an epic selfie with your besties. Not only do these swans have color-changing LED lights, but they're also absolutely adorable.

4. LED Glow Balls LED Color Changing Glow Balls $79 | Frontgate These LED color-changing inflatable balls come in a variety of sizes from 10 inches to over 31 inches in diameter. That means you can get inflatable balls that are fun to throw around in the pool, or giant ones that add some glow to your nighttime swim pics.

5. An Illuminated Pool Noodle Illuminated Deluxe Pool Noodle $13.99 | Glow Source Pool noodles are so versatile. You can use them to float on or to steer with when you're on a larger inflatable. They're pretty much a pool essential with how handy they are. These illuminated noodles will give your pool chillin' a major upgrade.

6. An Illuminated Inflatable Cooler PoolCandy Illuminated Buffet Cooler $43.86 | Walmart Keep your snacks and drinks chilled while you play in the water with this illuminated buffet cooler. It's big enough to hold a few cans of soda or your favorite flavored spiked seltzer (if you're 21 or over), along with a whole veggie tray. You pretty much never have to get out of the water with this cooler and the coziest of floats to lounge on.

7. LED Floating Flowers Pool Central Floating Flower LED Color Changing Patio or Swimming Pool Light $14.99 $13.49 | Target If you want to ensure your pool is an Insta-worthy backdrop for pics all season long, get yourself these gorgeous floating LED flowers. Snap a dreamy overhead shot while you're floating in the water next to a bunch of these glowing blooms. Caption your post with something punny like, "Once and floral, I'm in my happy place."

8. An Illuminated Pillow Raft Illuminated Pillow Raft $29.99 | PoolCandy You can't go wrong with a traditional pool raft floaty. It's super comfy and comes with a pillow at the end for your head to relax on. While you're laying in the pool, you can even stargaze and look out for shooting stars to make wishes on.

9. An Illuminated Pool Tube Illuminated Color Changing Pool Tube $29.99 | PoolCandy Just like a pool raft, this glow tube is a classic design you should add to your collection. The lights inside of the tube change colors, and you can choose between solid colors like blue, purple, red, and green. There's also a party mode setting that features all the colors changing continuously.