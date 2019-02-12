These 'Game Of Thrones' Wrap Party Details Will Make You Wish You Were A Wildling

Westeros may be a severe, war-torn world, but once the Game of Thrones actors take off their battle armor it is a much different story. The stars of the hit HBO fantasy series finished filming their farewell season last summer, and they capped off the nearly decade-long, career-defining experience with a massive party to end all parties. Now, Lena Headey is spilling some details on what went down at the party, and these Game of Thrones wrap party details will make you fall in love with the cast even more.

Although Lena Headey obviously was not going to reveal anything about the highly protected, secret final season of Game of Thrones, she did spill all the deets about the rowdy after-party that the show's cast threw in a new profile by The Daily Beast. Headey estimated that around 2,500 people attended the bash in Belfast after the show wrapped filming in June of 2018, and the alcohol was not in short supply. One thing that made the party particularly special was seeing all the actors who left the show earlier on come back to party with everyone. Sean Bean and Jason Momoa's Game of Thrones characters may have been killed off years ago, but the two were just as much a part of the wrap party as the Season 8 actors. In fact, as Lena Headey pointed out, Momoa was by far the biggest party animal of the night:

Momoa was there and he’s incredible. He’s a lot of fun. Everyone was there—the dead awakened and drank a lot of booze.

There is a ton of photographic evidence from the wrap party to prove Lena Headey's point about Jason Momoa being the star of the party. Momoa himself posted a ton of photos of himself smiling ear to ear while lifting up his Game of Thrones castmates, and also being himself lifted by them:

If you did not want to party with Jason Momoa before, this news should make every fan dream of downing some shots and posing for silly pics with the actor. But of course, these party pics are probably the last fans can expect to see of Momoa in relation to Game of Thrones' final season. Momoa's character of Khal Drogo died all the way back in the first season of the show. While there actually is a fan theory floating around that Khal Drogo may come back to life in Season 8, fans should not get their hopes up too high.

After what feels like an eternity of waiting, the final season of Game of Thrones is only a couple of months away from premiering now. Season 8 will premiere on HBO on Sunday, April 14. The final season will only consist of six episodes, but these episodes are predicted to be significantly longer than any previous episodes. The highly anticipated series finale will air on Sunday, May 19, and then the Game of Thrones team will get to work on the upcoming prequel series The Long Night.