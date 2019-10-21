These 'Game Of Thrones' Deleted Scenes Will Make You Reconsider Everything

Game of Thrones' final season will almost certainly be one of the most controversial endings in television history. The choices the production made in how to adapt a book that didn't exist and hide twists that hadn't been written didn't go the way anyone expected. But Daenerys' Mad Queen arc in Game of Thrones Season 8 was probably the hardest to swallow. Now it turns out these Game Of Thrones deleted scenes tried to build up to her final evil turn. Sadly, they were cut.

As is tradition, the final written scripts for all six episodes of the last season are now available. Game of Thrones scholars, like Kim Renfro, took a deep dive into what was on the page, as opposed to what made it to the final cut.

Some of these revelations already are common knowledge, like Drogon's real target wasn't the Iron Throne in the series finale. Others were heavily rumored, like Sansa and Tyrion were supposed to fight wights, side by side, in the crypt. The Emmys publish all the scripts that are up for Outstanding Writing in a Series, and so fans have heard some of what was left out previously.

But it turns out that there are also several small moments which could have given Daenerys a full arc this season than she wound up with.

For instance, one of the storylines cut for time was the love affair between Missandei and Grey Worm. That's understandable; they aren't major characters. Their love story might have felt shoehorned in. But by leaving them out in Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4's celebration scene, Daenerys also lost screen time, and a chance to show her growing isolation from everyone.

In the original script, when Tormund is extolling Jon's dragon flying exploits, Daenerys turns to Missandei for companionship. Only, she finds Missandei and Grey Worm are a little busy making eyes at each other. Missandei is also in a huge hurry to follow Grey Worm when he leaves the feast, leaving Dany all alone at the party.

Also, there's more estrangement between Daenerys and Jon in the script, especially after Varys' execution. In the scene that follows, where Daenerys asks Jon to say he loves her, it doesn't just end with a kiss. Instead, Daenerys pulls away and confronts the incestuous nature of their relationship. "It disgusts you," she says to Jon. When he fails to persuade her he's not, she hardens and calls back to her line of those in Westeros loving or fearing her. "All right then, let it be fear."

These small moments might have helped with this huge emotional twist in the series. But the truth is, it probably wouldn't have been enough for fans. Even if the show left in the smaller scenes, like cutting back to Daenerys on top of Drogon after burning King's Landing, it probably wouldn't have been enough.

For some fans of the show, these addition may help them rethink the ending. But for others, this was simply a twist too far, one hero too many they believed in brought down. But that's the beauty of Game of Thrones. Everyone sees it their own way.