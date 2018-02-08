Elite Daily
Stocksy/Mosuno

These First One-Night Stand Stories Will Change The Way You Think About Sex

By
Share

The only real sexual "first" anyone ever bothers to talk about is the first time they had sex. But, even after you've had sex for the first time, there are still plenty of sexual firsts to be had. There's the fist time you try each new position, the first time you orgasm, the first time you do it with each new partner and, of course, the first one-night stand. For some people the first one night-stand overlaps with the first time, in general, but for a lot of people it doesn't. No matter what the case, Reddit's AskWomen thread asked its ladies to share the stories of their first one night stands, and wow, they got honest.

Read along and prepare for a rollercoaster of emotions.

She thought it was more; he didn't.

/u/todayonbloopers

It felt amazing.

/u/Louisiana_Fox

It was the night she lost her virginity.

/u/depressedhedonist

There was some major miscommunication.

/u/Unfruitful

She had to give him a fake number so he wouldn't try to get in touch.

/u/littleblackcat

Everything that could possibly go wrong did.

/u/reagan92

The lack of connection made it uncomfortable.

/u/LiterallySoTall

It was kind of awk.

/u/Nervette

If there's one thing to be learned from this thread it's that one night stands are not necessarily for everyone. If an emotional connection is something you yearn for during sex then they might not be for you.

However, if you're fine having sex with no emotional strings attached, then, by all means, GO FOR IT. Do your thing.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!