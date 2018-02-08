The only real sexual "first" anyone ever bothers to talk about is the first time they had sex. But, even after you've had sex for the first time, there are still plenty of sexual firsts to be had. There's the fist time you try each new position, the first time you orgasm, the first time you do it with each new partner and, of course, the first one-night stand. For some people the first one night-stand overlaps with the first time, in general, but for a lot of people it doesn't. No matter what the case, Reddit's AskWomen thread asked its ladies to share the stories of their first one night stands, and wow, they got honest.

Read along and prepare for a rollercoaster of emotions.

She thought it was more; he didn't.

i thought he actually liked me (2 dates) and just sat on my bed looking defeated and sad after he told me to consider it a ONS and showed himself out. i never willingly had one, i was always tricked into thinking it was more. felt pretty awful honestly.

—/u/todayonbloopers

It felt amazing.

Too satisfying. (20F) I had just come out of a 3 year relationship with the only guy I had ever been intimate with. Thought, fuck it, Im gonna go party and live it up. First night out being single. Aaaand accidently met the most amazing person In the world. In the line for my first club. I had no idea what I was doing, but I knew I was safe with him and we had amazing chemistry. He was a little older and knew exactly what to do and when. He literally told me his 'thing' was getting a girl off and going down on them. We ended up seeing eachother a few times a week as fwb for a few months before he went back to his home country.

—/u/Louisiana_Fox

It was the night she lost her virginity.

My first time was a one night stand. It was a guy from my neighborhood, who I kinda knew before. His friend gave us a ride, but instead of taking me to my place, the friend took us to his place. It didn't take me very long to realise what he was going for.

I wasn't 100% into it, but was like 'fuck it' and did it. It was weird and impersonal, and he finished just about when I was starting to enjoy myself.

I kept running into him often (small city), we would make some small talk or just say hi. I only told him it was my first time when he asked, after that deed. I think he worried that I would become attached or expect more, so he started avoiding me after a while. I didn't want to hook up again, just thought it was really stupid to not talk anymore just because we had already fucked.

—/u/depressedhedonist

There was some major miscommunication.

Imagine an 18 year old pastor's daughter. First "love" wasnt much of an experience. This new guy was the second I was sleeping with. Didn't really know what a ONS was but wanted to try it. Slept with a man freshly out of the military,which ended up turning into FWB. Poor 18 year old me didn't know what that was either. He was 30 and didn't want me around his friends or family. I didn't know that's not how relationships work. I thought we were in a relationship so I cleaned his house and dogsat/housesat for him a lot. I ended up helping him move once he got a job, where he told me how he felt about me after months of me being confused. I cried and walked to the only payphone in the area and begged on the sidewalk for change to call my mom. He was the son of a doctor so he lived in a gated housing district wayyyy far away from my house. My poor mom had to drive for an hour and a half just to get me.

I didn't really get what a ONS was until the third or fourth one I had. I probably seemed like a crazy clingy chick to the guys I slept with. Same for the guys I was FWB with. Poor fellows! After I finally realized what a FWB and ONS was, I hopped out of that scene. It just really isn't for me.

—/u/Unfruitful

She had to give him a fake number so he wouldn't try to get in touch.

I went home with him after I met him on a train: I'd snuck out for the night and was trying to get back home without my parents noticing. He was a white boy with dreadlocks.

We went back to his place and it turns out he lived where he worked: in a motorcycle garage. He didn't have a condom so I didn't have sex with him. We slept on a mattress on the concrete floor of the garage, in the morning I left a fake number and went home. I never saw him again.

—/u/littleblackcat

Everything that could possibly go wrong did.

It was comically bad.

It started by being broken up with on my 19th birthday, going to a bar my sister worked at and getting super drunk, going home with someone who was 26.

Crying while going down on them, apologizing, and then getting up and running to their bathroom naked and throwing up EVERYWHERE.

When I got their phone number, I think it had 5 digits.

—/u/reagan92

The lack of connection made it uncomfortable.

I’ve only had one, and after the experience it will probably be the only one I ever have. I met him whilst I was early on the rebound after my first ever serious relationship. He was nice, attractive, all the things I look for in a guy but I definitely wasn’t in a place to date anyone so I thought ‘why not?’ when he invited me back to his place after our date. The sex was worse than mediocre, he was selfish in bed and because there was no real connection between us I just felt awkward and was stuck in my head for it. Periodically through the night he’d roll over and hump me until he came like he was just trying to fill his quota for the month. All in all I learnt my lesson that I prefer sex with a connection so one night stands with strangers just isn’t for me :)

—/u/LiterallySoTall

It was kind of awk.

Slightly awkward, because it was new to me. I didn't have a lot of sexual experience in general, and I was a bit shy about what I needed/wanted. Still good sex, just a few fumbles on the way. But it turns out practice makes perfect, and I saw the guy again 2 years later and we had a redo. It was excellent.

—/u/Nervette

If there's one thing to be learned from this thread it's that one night stands are not necessarily for everyone. If an emotional connection is something you yearn for during sex then they might not be for you.

However, if you're fine having sex with no emotional strings attached, then, by all means, GO FOR IT. Do your thing.

