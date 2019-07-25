When you think about getting a little fancy during colder months, what types of materials, textures, or silhouettes come to mind? Perhaps suiting? What about silk? Leather? A rich print? Fall 2019 pants trends have all of those bases covered and more, so if you were about to say ground-grazing dresses then it's time to rethink your approach to dressed up style. While jeans will obviously always be a mainstay on runways no matter what time of the year it is, not a single one of the standout pants trends had to do with denim. Instead, they centered on luxe fabrics and patterns that would be perfect for any night out on the town, from cocktail hour to black tie soiree.

From dark Victorian-inspired florals to super glossy satins, jewel tone leathers to crisp suiting trousers, the range of pants that took over at fashion week constituted a gorgeous bouquet of wearable luxury. Pair any style with a graphic tee for something more casual, or top it off with a structured blouse or embellished crop top for a more formal look. No matter how you wear them, they're sure to turn heads. Check out the trends in full below and decide which one you want to become your signature fall look.

Suit Up

Richard Bord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Suiting a a whole was a huge trend on the fall runways, with everyone from Thom Browne to Dries Van Noten, Givenchy to Loewe putting their own spin on the professional co-ord. Pinstripes, plaid, and other classic suiting fabric ruled, while silhouettes ranged from wide-leg to classic cigarette. Suits are meant to be split up, so there's no doubt that suiting trousers and a tee, crop top, or the like will be a cool look for fall.

Animal Instincts

Shutterstock

Leopard pants get a luxe new feel thanks to more tailored silhouettes like at Paco Rabanne and plush materials like at R13. They're still punk, but a little more grown up.

Leather Story

Francois Durand/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Leather pants in deep tones like burgundy and plum dominated runways, with Ferragamo, Sies Marjan, and Isabel Marant all championing the rocker style. In some cases, they were paired with matching leather jackets or shirts — go big or go home, right?

Fancy Pants

JP Yim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Forget about silk slip dresses. At Etro, Carolina Herrera, Sally LaPointe, Sies Marjan, and Tom Ford, it was all about the silk pant. This trend was absolutely everywhere and will undoubtedly by snapped up by fast fashion retailers, so you'll definitely have access to range of styles and colors.

Relaxed Fit

Shutterstock

Wide leg pants were championed by, well, everyone. Comfort is key, right? Buy them in a breezy hue and pair them with your favorite white sneakers and a matching top.

Flower Power

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Swap out your fall floral dress for some fall floral pants that boast a baroque or victorian vibe. You can look to Paco Rabanne and Cynthia Rowley for inspiration, but your grandma might have some styling pointers to share with you too.